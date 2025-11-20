Zion Ministry’s Free Seraphic Psychiatric Hospital Opens With Rescue Of 2 Mentally Challenged Persons

The Psychiatric Hospital and Elderly People’s Home built in Aguleri, Anambra State, by the Founder of Seraphic Homes Foundation (SHF), Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, has started operations.

Speaking to journalists in his office in Lagos on Saturday, Evangelist Ebuka Obi, who is also the Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, said two mentally challenged people, a man and a woman, had already been admitted to the hospital after being rescued from the streets Of Anambra by the Rescue team set up by the Seraphic foundation. The man was picked up from Nteje community while the woman used to roam the streets of Onitsha Main Market from where she was rescued.

“The two were immediately assessed by psychiatric doctors and other health professionals who started treatment thereafter. They are now being looked after and provided with all the care they need completely free of charge,” Ebuka disclosed, adding that the rescue team would bring in more mentally challenged people in the days ahead.

The Psychiatrist hospital which was built at Aguleri Anambra State, that cost over N1.6 billion was commissioned on September 19 by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State. It is designed to provide completely free psychiatric care to individuals battling mental illnesses. It offers comprehensive care including diagnosis, treatment, medication, rehabilitation, accommodation, and welfare to patients all at no cost to them or their families.

According to Ebuka, his foundation is “determined to create a society where the mentally challenged are no longer abandoned on the streets, but embraced, treated, rehabilitated and empowered to live meaningful lives after being reintegrated back to society”.

Seraphic Homes Foundation had in April this year opened the first ever Old People’s Home and Orphanage in Mgbirichi, Imo State. It was commissioned by Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. The state-of-the-art facility provides a safe and nurturing environment for orphans and elderly individuals, offering them a sense of belonging and care. “It is currently in operation and providing shelter, food, clothing, education, and healthcare for abandoned children, and ensuring that the elderly who have no one to take care of them are offered shelter and all the support they need in their old age”, the Evangelist added.

He explained that he established the foundation with the objective of touching and impacting lives positively and promoting the welfare of others, a passion he had always nursed from childhood upon being called by God early in life.

He stated that the foundation’s mission is to provide tangible help to those in need by addressing financial struggles and offering educational opportunities. “We run a whole range of programmes which support disadvantaged and impoverished families by providing scholarships for scores of children up to university level some of which have graduated as well as funding for patients who are unable to afford life-sustaining treatment and pay hospital bills for various health challenges”, he explained.

Evangelist Ebuka emphasized the importance of collective efforts to create a better world, encouraging individuals, businesses, and organizations to join the cause by donating, volunteering, or spreading the word.

He also disclosed plans to replicate the projects in all the states of the federation. “To serve humanity with all I have is my calling and this is what I am going to do for the rest of my life,” he declared.