Works minister inaugurates Dr. Musa Babayo as chairman, FERMA governing board

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of State for Works and Supervising Minister of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Bar. Bello Muhammad Goronyo has officially inaugurated Dr. Musa Babayo as the Chairman of the FERMA Governing Board in a ceremony held at the Conference Hall of the Federal Ministry of Works, Abuja.

In his remarks, Goronyo described Dr. Babayo as a “proven professional and dedicated public servant,” noting that his leadership at the former Education Trust Fund (ETF) and later the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) significantly strengthened Nigeria’s educational infrastructure.

He also praised Dr. Babayo’s humanitarian contributions and unwavering commitment to national development. “His track record of transparency, excellence, and national service assures us that he has the capacity to lead FERMA into a new era of efficiency and performance,” Goronyo stated.

Goronyo charged the new Chairman to provide effective oversight, strategic guidance, and strong policy direction to FERMA’s Management Team.

He further highlighted the expectations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, calling for: Accelerated and proactive maintenance of federal roads in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Transparent and judicious use of resources, with zero tolerance for waste.

Robust collaboration with the Ministry of Works, National Assembly, state governments, and other stakeholders to enhance nationwide infrastructure development.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Engr. Olufunsho Adebiyi underscored the critical importance of the road sector to Nigeria’s economic development and national security.

He emphasized the need for strong collaboration between the Ministry of Works and FERMA to tackle the nation’s road maintenance challenges for the benefit of all Nigerians.

In his response, Dr. Musa Babayo expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him and pledged his full commitment to guiding FERMA toward higher efficiency and improved delivery.

“We shall deploy every available resource, explore innovations, and invest in technology through sustainable funding.

“With these combined efforts, engineers will engineer, contractors will deliver, and Nigerian citizens will appreciate the performance of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is committed to transforming our national economy.”

He further pledged to uphold the highest standards of accountability and integrity in managing FERMA’s financial resources.

Babayo also emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders, including the National Assembly, in order to enhance funding and operational effectiveness.

The Managing Director and Chief Executiive Officer of FERMA in his vote of thanks, welcomed the new Chairman, noting that his vast experience across the public and private sectors will serve as a strong asset to the agency’s mandate.

In a statement signed by Maryam Mohammed Sanusi, Director Information and Public Relations of the agency, the inauguration ceremony was attended by FERMA board members, Directors from the Federal Ministry of Works, Directors from FERMA, and other distinguished guests.