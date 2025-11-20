Wike dismisses Turaki’s genocide claims as ‘dangerous Rhetoric’, assures Nigeria’s democracy is stable

Favour Ishember, Abuja

FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike has assured that Nigeria’s democracy is not in danger, dismissing recent allegations made by Tanimu Turaki, the factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as baseless and inflammatory remarks aimed at sparking national unrest.

Wike made the statement while meeting with the Board and Management of the newly formed South-South Development Commission (SSDC) at his office in Abuja.

The delegation was led by SSDC’s board chairman, Prince Chinudom Nwuche, and Managing Director, Ms Usoro Akpabio.

Ms Akpabio, a former FCT civil servant who worked with the Federal Capital Territory Administration from 2006 to 2007, stated that the visit was aimed at strengthening institutional relationships.

She noted that the Commission intends to work closely with federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), as well as key stakeholders to promote policy implementation and development planning in the South-South region.

During the meeting, Wike condemned Turaki’s recent comments, describing them as “dangerous and irresponsible political rhetoric”. Turaki had alleged that Christians were facing genocide in Nigeria and claimed that the country’s democracy required foreign intervention to survive. Wike argued that such statements pose a threat to national security and tarnish Nigeria’s international image.

“Look at what someone said yesterday. You have internal crises in your own party, yet you go on national television claiming there is genocide against Christians. Essentially, you are telling the world that this government is committing genocide. And when security agencies invite you to clarify your claims, people shout, ‘They want to kill him!’ This is a national security threat. Some are even calling Trump to ‘save their democracy’. How can you call an outsider to save you when you can’t obey a simple court order?”, he queried.

The Minister stressed that Nigeria’s democracy is stable and not in danger, adding that the real threat lies in political actors who deliberately peddle incendiary claims.

“You cannot keep your house in order and then blame others for your failures. Impunity cannot continue,” he said.

Wike urged the SSDC leadership not to allow political distractions, sentiments or external pressures to derail the Commission’s mandate.

He warned that regional development agencies in the past collapsed under the weight of corruption, divided loyalties and poor leadership.

He said; “The development of your region depends heavily on your commitment. Too many people see an appointment as an opportunity to announce, ‘I have arrived.’ Many are not committed to the job. But the only way to justify your appointment, and make the President proud, is to work tirelessly to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda”, he said.

He criticized the historical performance of interventionist agencies such as the NDDC, recalling how contractors “rushed in from Abuja with portfolios” while billions of naira yielded minimal impact.

The Minister cautioned the SSDC board against replicating errors such as project duplication, awarding contracts based on political considerations, and neglecting community engagement.

“Don’t go and do streets that lead only to one person’s house. Don’t duplicate projects states or local governments are already doing. Go to the communities, ask them what their immediate needs are. Support the President fully. Don’t divide your loyalty. Your loyalty is to the President who appointed you”, he stated.

Wike, who said he has faced sustained political attacks since assuming office, opined that such pressures must never determine the integrity of public service.

in his words:“I am here as Minister because I knew I could do the work. And yes, you will step on toes. But I’m not afraid as long as I’m doing the right thing”.

Wike urged the SSDC team to work as a cohesive unit, maintain discipline in project execution, avoid liabilities, resist pressures for undue contract awards and ensure fiscal responsibility.

“Today, you are united because there’s no project and no money yet. But the moment ₦50 billion drops and someone spends it without approval, fights will start. Don’t let that be your legacy,” he cautioned.

Wike commended the qualifications of the commissioners and directors, noting that the South-South region expects a different and exemplary performance.

“In the name of the South-South region, show a difference. Don’t make Mr. President think he made a mistake. Give him that happiness and go along with the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he added.

in her response? Ms Akpabio assured the Minister that the Commission would not betray its mandate.

“On behalf of the good people of the South-South Development Commission, be assured that we are fully committed to delivering on our mandate to drive regional development and economic growth,” she said, adding that the Commission would strengthen its liaison office in Abuja to ensure robust engagement with federal agencies.