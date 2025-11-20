President Bola Tinubu congratulates former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 68th birthday.

The President joins family, friends, and political associates to celebrate the former President on this special occasion and for his contributions to nation-building.

President Tinubu notes the simplicity and humility that define Dr Jonathan’s style of leadership, particularly his demonstration of statesmanship during the 2015 presidential election, which strengthened Nigeria’s democracy and gave the nation a pride of place.

The President recalls his various meetings with the former President, and the support and counsel that made Dr Jonathan’s ascent possible, particularly in 2010, and the presidential election of 2011.

President Tinubu believes Dr Jonathan’s statesmanship has continued to inspire many leaders, even as he takes up challenging international diplomatic responsibilities, particularly in promoting democratic culture and values in Africa.

The President prays for the well-being of the former President, his wife, Patience, and the rest of his family.