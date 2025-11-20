November 20, 2025
Trending now

Koboko Master saddened over insecurity in Nigeria as he marks birthday

Just in:  Federal High Court beams Nnamdi Kanu’s trial live on TV

FirstCap Champions Real Estate Financing with Lekki Gardens’ ₦25B CP Issuance Establishment

CSR: Nigerian Breweries Donates 2-Ton/Day Cassava Processing Facility to Awo-Omamma Community

Wike dismisses Turaki’s genocide claims as ‘dangerous Rhetoric’, assures Nigeria’s democracy is…

Tinubu Congratulates Former President Goodluck Jonathan On His 68th Birthday

Insecurity: COAS tasks officers on strong leadership, adequate training

Renewed Hope Initiative lifts 600 vulnerable persons in Imo with palliatives

COP30: NNPC Ltd sets pace for Nigeria’s energy transition, champions coordinated MRV…

COP30: UNEP, CCAC warn current national plans would cut methane by only…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Tinubu Congratulates Former President Goodluck Jonathan On His 68th Birthday

by Editor0125

 

 

President Bola Tinubu congratulates former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 68th birthday.

 

The President joins family, friends, and political associates to celebrate the former President on this special occasion and for his contributions to nation-building.

 

President Tinubu notes the simplicity and humility that define Dr Jonathan’s style of leadership, particularly his demonstration of statesmanship during the 2015 presidential election, which strengthened Nigeria’s democracy and gave the nation a pride of place.

 

The President recalls his various meetings with the former President, and the support and counsel that made Dr Jonathan’s ascent possible, particularly in 2010, and the presidential election of 2011.

 

President Tinubu believes Dr Jonathan’s statesmanship has continued to inspire many leaders, even as he takes up challenging international diplomatic responsibilities, particularly in promoting democratic culture and values in Africa.

 

The President prays for the well-being of the former President, his wife, Patience, and the rest of his family.

 

 

Related posts

Sanusi lauds Tinubu over release of minors

Editor

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 26 2025

Editor

Youths inclusivity remains bedrock of Tinubu’s Administration – Shetima assures

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO