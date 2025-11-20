Sanwo-Olu receives Honourary Fellowship at NIM Event

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has received an Honourary Fellowship by the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) (NIM).

The honour came up during the 2025 NIM Management Day Lecture held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Abimbola Hundeyin, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended NIM for its pivotal role in promoting sustainable and purpose-driven leadership, emphasizing that good management practices are essential for organizational resilience and national development.

The event, themed “Sustainable and Purpose-Driven Organizations: ESG, Circular Economy and Beyond,” was declared open by the President and Chairman of Council, Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (rtd), FNIM, fdc, who proposed that 19th November be officially recognized as a national day for the management profession.

The keynote speaker, Mr Niyi Yusuf, Managing Director of Verakki Partners and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, highlighted the transformative potential of ESG frameworks and circular economy principles for Nigeria’s economy. He stressed that profit sustains organizations, but purpose sustains the nation, urging businesses to integrate sustainability into governance and operational processes. He further noted that ESG should be seen as an investment in longevity rather than a cost, and that Nigeria must strengthen coordination and enforcement of ESG codes. The circular economy represents the next stage of industrial efficiency, while the global ESG market, projected to grow from US$35.48 trillion in 2025 to $167.49 trillion by 2034, offers significant opportunities for Nigerian enterprises.

In a historic first, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, was also conferred with an Honourary Fellowship, joining Governor Sanwo-Olu and other distinguished leaders from public and private sectors recognised for their contributions to management excellence. Long-service awards were presented to NIM staff who have dedicated ten years or more of meritorious service.

The Nigerian Institute of Management reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to promoting excellence in management practices, driving sustainable business, and supporting nation-building initiatives through its various programs and activities.