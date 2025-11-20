Reps vow to revive nation’s comatose power sector

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, has said that the House is determined to confront the challenges that have plagued the nation’s power sector in the last seventeen years the parliament would undertake a comprehensive investigation of government investment in the sector.

The Speaker, while speaking at the opening of an investigation into the power sector reform, regretted that the nation’s critical and vital power sector has undergone serious challenges that have hindered growth and efficiency.

The Speaker, who was represented by Chairman House Committee on Environment, Hon. Mike Etaba, said the House owe it to Nigerians as a constitutional duty to ensure that the reforms intended to enhance service delivery, increase capacity, and improve infrastructure are not just on paper, but are effectively implemented and yield the desired results

The Speaker said, “Electricity, as we all know it, is the lifeblood of modern civilization, as no nation attains sustainable progress without a reliable power supply.

From our factories to our schools, our hospitals to our homes, electricity determines the productivity, quality of life, and our collective economy.

“Regrettably, the Nigerian power sector has witnessed numerous challenges that have hindered its growth and efficiency.

It is about time we looked into the reforms implemented over the past 17 years, to understand their successes and shortcomings, and to ensure that we pave a path that benefits all citizens”.

He said further that “the establishment of this Ad-Hoc Committee is not only timely and necessary; it is formed in recognition of our responsibility to the people as stipulated pursuant to the provisions of Section 88 and 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and Order 20 Rule 7 of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives which empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations and inquiries into the conduct of affairs of government ministries, departments, and agencies.

“As our constitutional duty of oversight, we owe it to Nigerians to ensure that the reforms intended to enhance service delivery, increase capacity, and improve infrastructure are not just on paper, but are effectively implemented and yielding the desired results.

“Therefore, we must ask ourselves: Have these reforms fulfilled their promises? Have they led to the expected improvements in service delivery?

And most importantly, have they been executed with integrity and in the best interest of our citizens?

‘As we embark on this important journey, I urge all members of the committee to approach their duties with diligence, openness, and a commitment to the truth.

Your work will be crucial in shaping the future of our power sector and, by extension, the policy formulation of the sector.

I encourage you to engage with stakeholders, listen to the voices of the people, and be fearless in your pursuit of the truth.

“In a broader context, it will be admirable if the outcome of this exercise spurs reliable and modern energy recommendations in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)7 as the world is moving toward sustainable energy solutions.

Our investigation should consider not only the historical context but also the future we envision for our power sector—one that is sustainable, innovative, and inclusive.”

Chairman of the House Ad hoc Committee, Hon.Ibrahim Al-mustapha Aliyu, said the task before the committee is to conduct an audit and investigate Nigeria’s power sector reforms and expenditure from 2007 to 2024, assuring that they critically examine investments in the sector that have profound implications for our nation’s development.

He said “the journey of Nigeria’s power sector over the last two decades has been marked by ambitious goals, substantial investments, and, unfortunately, persistent challenges.

The reforms introduced were intended to revitalize our energy landscape, spur economic growth, and improve the quality of life for all Nigerians.

“However, the reality on the ground tells a more complex story—one that requires thorough investigation and honest reflection.

Our mandate is clear: to conduct a comprehensive audit and investigation into the power sector’s reforms and expenditures during the period of 2007 to 2024, in line with Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which empowers the National Assembly to investigate the conduct of public officers, agencies, and institutions entrusted with public funds.

It’s also to expose inefficiency, waste, or corruption in governance.

“We aim to trace the flow of funds, assess the implementation of policies, and evaluate the effectiveness of projects and initiatives undertaken during this period.

This will not only illuminate areas of success but also identify and address systemic failures and inefficiencies that have hampered our progress.

“The task ahead of us is immense, and it necessitates a collaborative approach.

We are committed to engaging with all relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector actors, civil society, and the Nigerian public at large.

“Transparency, objectivity, and diligence will be the cornerstones of our proceedings.

As we embark on this investigative hearing, let us be guided by an unwavering commitment to the truth.

Our objective is not merely to identify problems but to propose actionable solutions that can drive genuine and sustainable improvements in our power sector.

“It is essential that we build a robust framework that safeguards public resources and delivers on the promises of improved power supply for every Nigerian”.

