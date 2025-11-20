Ready Man Conference on ‘Vision to lead’ held in Lagos

L-r …Speaker, Senior Pastor Enthronement Assembly Rev. Deji Olabode; Convener, Ready Man Conference, Mr Ibereayo Amoo; Co-Convener, Mofiyinfoluwa Awoo, during Ready Man Conference on ‘Vision to lead’ held in Sabo yaba Lagos on I5/II/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Speaker, Author & Transformation Leader, Sunmbo Adeoye, received a plaque from Co-Convener, Mofiyinfoluwa Awoo; her husband, Convener, Ready Man Conference, Mr Ibereayo Amoo.

L-r… Pastor Yomi Iwajomo; Pastor Rotimi Idowu; Convener, Ready Man Conference, Mr Ibereayo Amoo.

CEO, Gemstone Group Fela Durotoye, addressing the audience.

Cross-section of the participants.

L-r … Prof Ahmed Kolade Oloyo; his wife, Mrs Mariam Oloyo; received an award Pastor Yomi Iwajomo, Convener, Ready Man Conference; Mr Ibereayo Amoo.

Cross Section of the participants and speakers during Ready Man Conference on ‘Vision to lead’ held in Sabo Yaba, Lagos on 15/11/2025 PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2