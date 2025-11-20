Oyetola at Iragbiji Day 2025: One illustrious son too many

By Jimoh Olorede

Last week Saturday, precisely November 15, 2025, Iragbiji, the country home of the Hon. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, held her 34th annual Township Day anniversary, where humongous funds were raised for the development of the ancient town.

It was the 34th to be held in the history of Iragbiji, but it was unprecedentedly the first in terms of the “essence” of such an event — fundraising for development. The Day was a muster of concerned indigenes including the Minister, who has never skipped the annual celebration since its inception 34 years ago.

Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola remains the harbinger of change and the ongoing developmental facelift of Iragbiji, his beloved home. As spokesperson and head, Media and Publicity Committee for the organization of the 34th Iragbiji Day 2025, I am not just a proud indigene of Iragbiji, but a partaker in the activities of the fastest-growing community in Osun State. So, take whatever I write or say about Iragbiji and her indigenes, especially the recently concluded 34th Iragbiji Day, as a fact from the horse’s mouth.

On the D-day of the 34th Iragbiji Day, the Indigenous Association led by Dr. Lateef Raheem Olanrewaju received about 500 million naira in donation courtesy of the political-cum-collegiate clout of Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola. Very interestingly, close to a half of the total amount donated had earlier been paid into the Association’s bank account mostly by Oyetola’s friends and associates before the actual day of the event.

According to the Minister when we, members of the planning committee led by Aragbiji, paid him a welcome-home visit on Friday, November 14th, 2025, he intentionally discouraged some of his friends and associates, including minister colleagues from coming to Iragbiji Day for the reason of safety since they would all have to come by road, as Osun State has no airport yet.

“Many of them wanted to come, but I discouraged them because of the condition of our roads, which Mr. President is currently fixing across the country. I just sent the Iragbiji Development Association’s corporate bank account details to them, and told them to send in their voluntary donations to the account”, Oyetola said.

It’s no gainsaying the fact that there’s now a New Iragbiji given the spate of changes, community innovations and development initiated by the 15th Aragbiji of Iragbiji, His Royal Majesty Oba Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi Odundun IV, and facilitated by Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola. As Aragbiji initiates, Oyetola donates, and as Oyetola donates, Iragbiji Development Association (IDA) innovates. So, it’s one thing to initiate, but it’s another to donate for the fruition and innovation of the initiative.

Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola is one illustrious son that begets many. We would obviously be ingrates if we failed to acknowledge the indispensable contribution of this eminent son of dignity, Adegboyega Oyetola, to human empowerment, capital accumulation and structural development of Iragbiji. His contribution is significant and indispensable because if removed, what would remain would be a handful, and would be grossly inadequate for any meaningful development in Iragbiji.

In essence, we take Oyetola’s selfless desire to effectuate an unmatched legacy of township development in Iragbiji as the quintessence of the virtue of indigeneity, and it’s on this note that I, Jimoh Olatunji Olorede, express a heartfelt, profound appreciation to our father and leader, the pioneer Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), on behalf of all sons and daughters of our beloved town, Iragbiji—fast growing into a mega city.

Dr. Olorede is Spokesperson and Head of Media and Publicity Committee, 34th Iragbiji Day, 2025.