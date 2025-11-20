NUJ, FCT Police command forge closer ties to tackle crime in Abuja

.As police adopts five minutes response to distress call policy

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) from across the 36 states and the FCT converged on Tuesday in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital for a two-day National Media Summit.

The theme of the summit is: “Building Trust and Integrity in the Age of Misinformation.”

The National Media Summit is part of the provisions of the NUJ constitution.

Taraba State is hosting the Union’s National Summit for the first time.

In his welcome address, Comrade Alhassan Yahya, National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), described the summit as more than a ceremonial event, calling it a “marketplace of ideas” where participants will develop practical solutions and produce the Taraba Communiqué, which is expected to outline concrete steps for rebuilding media credibility.

The NUJ President urged journalists to return to their newsrooms after the summit, with renewed commitment to ethical reporting and strategies to strengthen trust with their audiences.

He commended the Taraba State Government for recognising that “an informed society is the cornerstone of good governance.”

Abdullahi reminded participants that while misinformation may appear powerful, truth remains enduring.

“Together let us build a future where Nigerian journalism remains a beacon of trust, accuracy, and integrity.”

He called on the federal government to support road construction efforts in Taraba State, emphasizing that improved infrastructure will accelerate development across the region.

According to him, members of the Union from all parts of the country defied the deplorable roads leading to Taraba to attend the meeting.

He maintained that the summit was brought to the state because of the remarkable improvement in security.

Comrade Yahya lauded the Governor of Taraba State for making the summit a reality.

Speaking, the Taraba State

Commissioner of Information and Re-Orientation, Hon. Zainab Usman Jalingo, pointed out that there will be no effective Democracy without the Media.

“Our administration operates transparent and open door policy.

“We see the Media as partners in progress and our Governor Kefas is concentrating on his reform agenda on peace, security and education.

She urge parties pants to take advantage to enjoy their peaceful stay in the state.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the Union, Comrade Mathew Eliud Jen, said that the summit will be a pivotal moment in our optimum desire for a more informed and engaged society.

“As journalists, we are the pillars upon which the edifice of democracy oscillates, and our role as products of coterie in shaping public opinion and holding those in power accountable cannot be overstated emphasized.

“We are privileged to have such a distinguished gathering of media professionals, policymakers, and stakeholders in the media industry under one roof.

According to him, the summit provides a unique platform for us to engage in robustg gv discussions, share ideas, and explore ways to strengthen the relationship between the media, government, and the people.

He express his profound gratitude to Governor Agbu Kefas for his unwavering commitment to supporting the noble cause of journalism and for his vision for a more open and transparent government.

“Your Excellency, your support has been a beacon of hope for media practitioners in Taraba State and beyond.

He also extend his sincere appreciation to the national leadership of the NUJ for choosing Jalingo as the host city for this important event.

“We are honored to showcase the rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality of Taraba State.

“As we gather here today, we recognize the critical role the media plays in promoting peace, unity, and development in Nigeria.

“We will be discussing pressing issues affecting the industry, sharing best practices, and exploring opportunities for growth and collaboration.

He assure parties pants that he have put in place all necessary arrangements to ensure that their stay in Jalingo is comfortable and productive.

“We have a packed program that promises to be engaging, informative, and inspiring.

“Once again, welcome to Jalingo, welcome to Taraba State! Let’s make the most of this gathering and work towards a brighter future for our great nation – he concluded.

In a keynote address, Professor Umar Pate, Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, said that under no circumstances should journalists face harassment while performing their duties.

He noted that every journalist must be alive to tell the story for societal benefit.

He listed several safety standards for journalists, in line with UNESCO guidelines.

According to him, these include: psychological safety, physical safety, gender safety, digital safety, media safety, and economic safety.

“Any journalist who is not ready to embrace the digital era should prepare himself for oblivion. I urge the Governor of Taraba State to provide every reporter in Taraba with a laptop and a smartphone to enable them to operate effectively.”

In his speech, the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, said the National Summit brought to Taraba is not only an honour to the state but also a strategic step toward national development and nation-building.

“Journalists are partners in progress. I therefore call for a stronger and continuous partnership to build a better society. The media plays a critical role in nation-building.”

Governor Kefas urged the NUJ to continue championing the truth, stating that they have a role in shaping positive narratives.

“Let us build collaboration together where the nation can counter misinformation – he added.