November 20, 2025
No judgment in court today because I've joined issues, Kanu tells court

by Peter Anayo

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday, challenged the delivery of judgment in his alleged terrorism trial in open court.

Shortly, when the trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, was about to commence proceedings and directed the registrar to call the case between the Federal Republic of Nigeria Vs. Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader stood up and interjected thus:

“My lord there is no judgment today because we have joined issues in the matter,” he said.

“Defendant, there is decorum in court. Let the registrar call the matters accordingly,” the judge said.(NAN)

 

