November 20, 2025
Trending now

Koboko Master saddened over insecurity in Nigeria as he marks birthday

Just in:  Federal High Court beams Nnamdi Kanu’s trial live on TV

FirstCap Champions Real Estate Financing with Lekki Gardens’ ₦25B CP Issuance Establishment

CSR: Nigerian Breweries Donates 2-Ton/Day Cassava Processing Facility to Awo-Omamma Community

Wike dismisses Turaki’s genocide claims as ‘dangerous Rhetoric’, assures Nigeria’s democracy is…

Tinubu Congratulates Former President Goodluck Jonathan On His 68th Birthday

Insecurity: COAS tasks officers on strong leadership, adequate training

Renewed Hope Initiative lifts 600 vulnerable persons in Imo with palliatives

COP30: NNPC Ltd sets pace for Nigeria’s energy transition, champions coordinated MRV…

COP30: UNEP, CCAC warn current national plans would cut methane by only…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Koboko Master saddened over insecurity in Nigeria as he marks birthday

by Peter Anayo092

As I stand at the threshold of another year, my heart is heavy with the weight of uncertainty. Today, I’ll mark another year of life, but I’m met with a sense of unease. The land I call home, Nigeria, is bleeding.

The echoes of gunshots, the screams of the innocent, and the tears of the displaced haunt me. The insecurity that grips our nation is a wound that refuses to heal. It’s a wound that’s been allowed to fester, ignored by those who’ve sworn to protect us.

Our government, entrusted with our safety and well-being, has failed us. They’re complicit in this tragedy, their silence and inaction a deafening endorsement of the chaos that reigns. They’ve refused to rise to the occasion, choosing instead to watch from the sidelines as our nation burns.

The blood of the innocent stains their hands, their conscience numbed by power and greed. They’re more concerned with maintaining their grip on power than protecting the people they serve. The cries of the oppressed fall on deaf ears, as they prioritize their own interests over the welfare of the nation.

My prayer is that this birthday will be a turning point. May the pain and fear give way to hope and resilience. May we, the people, demand accountability and action from our leaders. May we rise up, united, and demand change.

As I celebrate another year of life, I’m reminded of the preciousness of life and the fragility of our existence. I’m grateful for the gift of life, but I’m troubled by the state of our nation.

Nigeria, we need healing. We need peace. We need justice. We need leaders who care.

Happy birthday to me, indeed. May my tomorrow be better than my yesterday. May Nigeria soon find peace.”

Most Patriotic.
Gbadamasi Benard (KobokoMaster)
✌️ ☮️

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

New yam festival ,unveiling of Ozioma Traditional Association INC held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Courtesy call on Deputy Speaker by delegation from Republic of Cuba held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Public hearing to investigate grants, investment designated for devt. of Nigerians, Renewable –Energy Sector by House Rep. Committee on Renewable Energy held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO