Just in:  Federal High Court beams Nnamdi Kanu’s trial live on TV

The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is being shown live on major television networks, including Channels Television and AIT.

In the trial, Kanu addresses the court presided over by Justice James Omotosho, accusing the court of trying him against the order of the Supreme Court.

He argued that there is no law in Nigeria that supports his trial, especially on Count 7.

Count 7 relates to an act of terrorism involving a threat that anyone who flouted his “sit-at-home” order should “write his/her will,” which resulted in the closure of banks, schools, markets, and other businesses.

Although defending himself in person, Kanu has retained a consultant, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor.

In Kanu’s presentation, he urged the court to ignore the argument of the prosecution because they were “surgically demolished.”

He seeks bail in liberal terms, especially because his trial is not hinged on any written law in Nigeria.