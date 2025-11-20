Judge orders DSS operatives to take Nnamdi Kanu out of court

Justice James Omotosho, on Thursday, ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) operatives to move Nnamdi Kanu out of the courtroom over his unruly behaviour.

Justice James Omotosho gave the order following Kanu’s insistence that the judgment, scheduled for delivery, would not proceed.

Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), stood his ground and refused to move out of the courtroom despite the pleadings by the DSS officials for the defendant to listen to the court order.

Justice Omotosho then stood down the matter and directed the security officers to take him out of the courtroom.