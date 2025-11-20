November 20, 2025
Trending now

Zion Ministry’s Free Seraphic Psychiatric Hospital Opens With Rescue Of 2 Mentally Challenged…

Oyetola at Iragbiji Day 2025: One illustrious son too many

Judge orders DSS operatives to take Nnamdi Kanu out of court

Koboko Master saddened over insecurity in Nigeria as he marks birthday

Just in:  Federal High Court beams Nnamdi Kanu’s trial live on TV

FirstCap Champions Real Estate Financing with Lekki Gardens’ ₦25B CP Issuance Establishment

CSR: Nigerian Breweries Donates 2-Ton/Day Cassava Processing Facility to Awo-Omamma Community

Wike dismisses Turaki’s genocide claims as ‘dangerous Rhetoric’, assures Nigeria’s democracy is…

Tinubu Congratulates Former President Goodluck Jonathan On His 68th Birthday

Insecurity: COAS tasks officers on strong leadership, adequate training

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Judge orders DSS operatives to take Nnamdi Kanu out of court

by Editor062

 

Justice James Omotosho, on Thursday, ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) operatives to move Nnamdi Kanu out of the courtroom over his unruly behaviour.

Justice James Omotosho gave the order following Kanu’s insistence that the judgment, scheduled for delivery, would not proceed.

Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), stood his ground and refused to move out of the courtroom despite the pleadings by the DSS officials for the defendant to listen to the court order.

Justice Omotosho then stood down the matter and directed the security officers to take him out of the courtroom.

Related posts

N9.4trn debts: Reps summon Oando, Chevron, Agip, Mobil, others for investigative hearing

Peter Anayo

Shettima, David Mark mourn as Emir of Zuru dies in London

Peter Anayo

NOC President mourns the passing of Nigeria Tennis Federation President, Engr. Ifedayo Akindoju

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO