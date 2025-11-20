Insecurity: COAS tasks officers on strong leadership, adequate training

November 20, 2025
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Wadi Shaibu, has charged officers and soldiers to strengthen leadership standards and deepen training as key factors in tackling insecurity across the country.

Shaibu gave the charge during his maiden operational tour of the 1 Division Area of Responsibility in Kaduna, where he also received a briefing on ongoing operations.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, on Thursday in Abuja.

The COAS said that strong and accountable leadership remained the most decisive factor in confronting emerging security threats, adding that officers must demonstrate qualities that inspire confidence and trust from their troops.

According to him, leading troops in battle is a core responsibility of every officer, and requires dedication, loyalty and purposeful command both in and out of operations.

Addressing soldiers on parade, the COAS urged them to obey and trust their commanders, stressing that discipline, commitment and loyalty were essential to successful mission outcomes.

Shaibu also emphasised the importance of continuous training, describing it as the “best gift” the Army offers its personnel.

He encouraged troops to take advantage of opportunities provided by training schools and divisional institutions to enhance their competence and personal development.

He reaffirmed that welfare would remain a priority under his leadership.

The COAS also inaugurated  a newly constructed soldiers’ canteen at the Division Headquarters. (NAN)
 

 

 

