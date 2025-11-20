Insecurity: COAS tasks media practitioners on responsible reporting

Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, the Chief of Army (COAS), has called on the media practitioners to be responsible while reporting the current security challenges in the country.

The COAS made the call during the fourth quarter media chat organised by the Army Department of Civil-Military Affairs on Thursday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the media chat had the theme ”The Nigerian Security Environment: Role of Strategic Communication in Strengthening Civil-Military Relations”.

The COAS was represented by Maj.-Gen. Folunsho Oyinlola, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, Jos.

Shaibu, who acknowledged the myriad of security threats in the country, called on the media to be professional and consider national security in their reportage.

“While the pen is considered mightier than the sword, we can all agree that our current security environment demands stronger cooperation and partnership between the two, which in this regard represents the media and the army.

“As the Nigerian army enhances its pursuit of national security objectives, the media’s pivotal role in shaping public opinion, informing the public and fostering unity of purpose cannot be overstated.

“Therefore, we must maintain regular communication channels to ensure transparent reporting on military operations, timely dissemination of information, countering disinformation and misinformation while building public confidence.

“I therefore urge media practitioners to uphold the tenets of objective, credible, fair, and responsible reporting on the Nigerian army activities while striking a balance between national security interests and the people’s right to information,” he said.

Shaibu added that it was crucial for reporters to verify content that could undermine national unity and security before going to the press.

He insisted that such a move would avert the spread of misinformation or inflammatory content often created using Artificial Intelligence.

The COAS further said that the theme of the media chat had aptly underscored the essential role of information management in national security.

“The theme, thus, reinforces the pivotal role of the media in forging a common narrative towards ensuring a safe and secure environment,”he said.

Shaibu also called on Nigerians to support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies in their bid towards ending the security challenges currently facing the nation.

Speaking, Maj.-Gen. Musa Etsu-Ndagi, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, said that media chat was designed to build capacity and strengthen mutual understanding between the army and media stakeholders.

He explained that the move also aimed at ensuring a collective effort towards tackling the current day security challenges in the country.

“As an army, we are not only committed to safeguarding our nation, but also fostering relationships that promote understanding and unity among our people.

“In addition to ongoing operations, we have adopted non-kinetic approaches including today’s media chat as part of efforts to foster nation-building.

“Permit me to reiterate the media’s pivotal role in molding public perception including the appreciation and comprehension of security issues.

“It is therefore imperative that media stakeholders uphold credible and ethical reporting while mitigating sensationalism, disinformation and misinformation, that can erode public trust,” he said

Etsu-Ndagi assured Nigerians that the Nigerian Army would remain committed to prioritising and ensuring the provision of accurate and comprehensive information to the media.

