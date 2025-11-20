Gov Abiodun mourns as Awolowo’s grandson, Olusegun dies at 62

Barrister Olusegun Awolowo the grandson of the late Sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo is dead. He died on Thursday November 20 and was aged 62 years..

Olusegun, a lawyer who served as Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council for two consecutive terms, was the son of the first son of the late Sage,

This is contained in a statement issued by the

Awolowo family on Thursday.

The statement on the passing of Olusegun Awolowo read:

“With extremely heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather- Olusegun Awolowo.

“He was the world’s most phenomenal husband, father and grandfather — steady, wise, endlessly loving, and the constant anchor of our family.

“A painfully loyal servant to Nigeria, he dedicated his life to the service of his country with vision, integrity, passion, and unwavering commitment.

“He was a true family man, a great friend, a wonderful servant of God, and a deeply beautiful human being.

“He loved his family.

He loved his work.

He loved his country.

And he lived every day with purpose, humility, and a generous spirit that touched everyone who knew him.

“We are shattered by this loss, but forever grateful for his life, his legacy, and the love he poured into all of us. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Abiodun Mourns Segun Awolowo

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the passing of Mr Olusegun Awolowo Jr., grandson of former Nigerian nationalist, and statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as a deeply profound personal loss.

Abiodun, who described the lawyer and ex- executive director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, as a gentleman par excellence, voice of courage and consummate public servant, at 62 as a deeply shocking incident, said he received news of his passing with utter disbelief, but will however treasure memories of his acquaintance.

He said that to all who knew him, Mr Segun Awolowo was highly intelligent, extremely affable and easy going, adding that he will be sorely missed.

He said: “It is extremely hard to process the news that Segun Awolowo Jr. is gone, but we submit unreservedly to the decision of the Almighty God, who has called him into His bosom.

“We are deeply heartbroken, but we will take consolation in the exemplary great lessons his life taught us, for he was such a jolly good fellow.

“Born two months after his father’s death, Awolowo Jr. was acquainted with grief from childhood, but he rose above the challenges and became an icon in his own right.

“After Awolowo working with the law firm of Abayomi Sogbesan & Co. and also with the law firm of GOK Ajayi & Co. after his call to bar in December 1989, he served in President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration as a Special Assistant on Traditional Institutions, Legal Due Diligence and Legal Matters.

“His record as Special Assistant to President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and as Secretary for Social Development and Secretary of Transport from 2007 to 2011 executive director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council from 2013 to 2021, was unblemished.

“He gave his best in advancing the fortunes of Nigeria, and it was not by accident that he was, in July 2021, unanimously elected as the President of National Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) from ECOWAS member States.

“His earthly sojourn may have been brief, but it was hugely impactful. I commiserate with his dear wife and children, the Awolowo family, and Nigerians in general. May his gentle soul rest in sweet repose.”