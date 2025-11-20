First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu empowers 600 vulnerable persons with palliatives

About 600 vulnerable persons in Imo State, particularly the physically-challenged among them, were Wednesday, November 19, 2025, lifted out of the poverty lane through the Renewed Hope Initiatives (RHI), the brain-child of Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The exercise which took place at the Government House Owerri, was carefully designed to achieve inclusion of the vulnerable persons in the scheme of things of government, with emphasis on lifting such population in Imo State out of poverty.

Represented at the occasion by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, Mrs Tinubu who is the Chairman of RHI gave out different food items and cash to the beneficiaries before a large audience of invitees that included National and State government officials.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs. Tinubu’s representative, Hajia Shettima, emphasised the need to empower women, citing their critical roles in shaping the nation’s future.

She encouraged women in general to take on leadership roles, embracing their unique strengths and seeking opportunities to make a positive impact in their various homes.

Senator Oluremi disclosed that RHI plans to launch more economic empowerment programmes, including grants, for persons living with disabilities, “as the initiative aims to promote inclusive growth and social protections for all Nigerians.”

While calling for collaboration and unwavering commitment to creating a better future, the wife of the President expressed gratitude to organisations and persons who have remained committed to supplying food items monthly to support the Renewed Hope Initiative ideals.

She used the occasion to announce the upcoming events of the RHI, including the closing ceremony of its Women’s ICT training programme and the launching of environmental clubs in Schools to promote cleanliness and tree planting.

In her remarks, wife of the Governor of Imo State who is also the Secretary of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Barr. (Mrs.) Chioma Uzodimma said the food outreach programme organised by the RHI under the leadership of Senator Tinubu was borne out of deep empathy and concern for the welfare of all Nigerians facing difficult circumstances.

Barr. Uzodimma noted that the food outreach programme was “designed to restore hope, strengthen communities and affirm shared humanity,” not just in Imo State but elsewhere in Nigeria.

She expressed gratitude to partners, donors, and everyone involved in making the initiative a success, emphasising that “true development is a collective effort.”

“This programme is not just charity, but a gesture to remind beneficiaries that they are not alone,” the Imo First Lady stressed, reminding them that their “strength and challenges are recognised.”

Some of the beneficiaries, Okoro Sylvia (Ehime Mbano), Fidelia Madumere (Ihitte-Uboma), Ibeziem Chika (Onuimo), all special citizens, among others who spoke to newsmen, expressed their profound joy to Mrs Tinubu, Mrs. Shettima, and Mrs. Uzodimma for their show of love towards their well-being, that of the widows and orphans across the 36 States of Nigeria.

