Customers’ deposits in Fidelity Bank grows to N7.2trn, gross earnings hit N749bn in H1 2025

Fidelity Bank’s customers deposits have risen to N7.2 trillion in the first half (H1) of 2025 from the N5.9 trillion recorded in 2024 financial year.

The Bank’s unaudited financial report for the half year ended June, 2025, posted on the Nigerian Exchange Group NGX platform (NGX) showed that the bank also recorded growth in its gross earnings.

The gross earnings rose to N748.7 billion, from N512.9 billion recorded in same period of 2024.

The figure represented a 46 per cent increase from the number recorded in the same period of 2024.

Similarly, the bank’s Net Revenue increased to N444 billion, compared to N396.8 billion recorded in H1 2024.

Net Interest Income also rose to N420.4 billion from N326.4 billion reported in H1 2024.

The bank’s loan book also grew with net loans and advances expanding to N4.9 trillion from N4.4 trillion recorded in the 2024 FY.

The bank said the growth in its loan book reflected increased support for businesses and individuals.

Fidelity bank said its asset quality remained stable, with non-performing loans well within acceptable limits.

”The bank’s capital raising initiatives have further strengthened its financial position, ensuring readiness to meet new regulatory requirements and pursue growth opportunities.

”Fidelity Bank’s strong liquidity profile and robust governance framework provide a solid foundation for continued success.

”Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving more than 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels,” the bank said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2