CSR: Nigerian Breweries Donates 2-Ton/Day Cassava Processing Facility to Awo-Omamma Community

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has donated a 2-ton-per-day cassava processing facility to the Awo-Omamma community in Owerri, Imo State.

Delivering his keynote remarks during the commissioning ceremony, Thibaut Boidin, Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, described the project as yet another milestone in the company’s journey toward sustainable development and economic empowerment.

Boidin disclosed that the cassava processing plant will create multiple direct and indirect employment opportunities for local youth and residents, generate an estimated ₦500 million in annual revenue and ultimately position Awo-Omamma as a hub for cassava processing.

He emphasized that the company’s mission extends beyond brewing beverages, and is equally committed to brewing prosperity, hope, and empowerment for the people and the communities it serves.

“Over the years, through our various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives, we have consistently made significant and lasting impacts in critical areas such as education, healthcare, access to clean water, security and economic empowerment. Today’s event further demonstrates our unwavering dedication to spreading joy and enabling progress in our host communities”, Boidin added.

He explained that the facility was developed following a comprehensive needs assessment conducted by the company in collaboration with community stakeholders.

Boidin added that the 2-ton/day cassava processing facility is designed as a sustainable, revenue-generating project aimed at mitigating the socio-economic challenges and preserving livelihoods previously supported by its mothballed Awo-Omamma brewery.

In his remarks during the commissioning, His Royal Majesty – Eze Dr Val Amanfo, Eze Amanfo VI, Eze V, the traditional ruler of Awo-Omamma Community, expressed gratitude to Nigerian Breweries Plc for its thoughtful contribution to the community.

“This donation will go a long way to supporting food production, thereby providing jobs for our women and youths as well as encouraging local farmers, etc. It will bring hope to many families and strengthen the bond of friendship between our people and your organisation. As the traditional ruler of this land, I want to assure you that the people of Awo-Omamma Community deeply appreciate this gesture. We recognise your effort, your respect for our community, and your commitment to shared progress. We will continue to support your operations, and together, we shall sustain a peaceful and mutually beneficial relationship”, he said.

Also speaking during the commissioning ceremony was the Honourable Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment, Imo State, Chief Bar. Rex C Anunobi, who lauded Nigerian Breweries’ long-standing presence in the state and its positive contributions to economic growth, amidst operational challenges.

Anunobi noted that the establishment of the cassava processing facility reflects the company’s sensitivity to the needs of its host communities and aligns with Imo state government’s economic development agenda.

“The commissioning of this cassava processing plant will undoubtedly uplift economic income and provide employment for the people of Awo-Omamma. The Imo State Government deeply appreciates Nigerian Breweries Plc for this kind gesture, which stands as a shining example for other corporate organisations to emulate. We assure you of our continued partnership and support to ensure this facility operates optimally and contributes meaningfully to the prosperity of our people,” he said.

A member of the HEINEKEN Group, Nigerian Breweries Plc is Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing company. Incorporated in 1946 as “Nigerian Brewery Limited,” the company made history in June 1949 when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos brewery bottling line. Today, it has a rich portfolio of 19 high-quality brands (Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz, and Legend) produced from nine breweries and distributed nationwide.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is also the recipient of several awards and recognition in other areas of its operations, including product quality, marketing excellence, productivity and innovation, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability.