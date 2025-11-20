Court convicts Nnamdi Kanu of terrorism charge

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday found the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, guilty of the terrorism charge filed against him by Federal Government.

Justice James Omotosho said he convicted Kanu, for what he described as “uncontroverted evidence” that was adduced before the court by the prosecution.

Onotosho said he was satisfied that Kanu made series of broadcasts to incite violence and killings, in furtherance of his separatist agitation for Biafra.

The judge dismissed Kanu’s argument that the charges against him were invalid because they were based on repealed Terrorism Prevention Act 2013.(NAN)

details later….