November 20, 2025
Trending now

Customers’ deposits in Fidelity Bank grows to N7.2trn, gross earnings hit N749bn…

Seplat Energy Empowers  Journalists in Imo with  workshop lays emphasis on retraining…

Ready Man Conference on ‘Vision to lead’ held in Lagos

Court convicts Nnamdi Kanu of terrorism charge

Citing relevant laws, court orders delivery of judgment in Nnamdi Kanu’s absence

No judgment in court today because I’ve joined issues, Kanu tells court

Works minister inaugurates Dr. Musa Babayo as chairman, FERMA governing board

Sanwo-Olu receives Honourary Fellowship at NIM Event

Cargo tracking system will save Nigeria N900bn in revenue leakages — Centre

Zion Ministry’s Free Seraphic Psychiatric Hospital Opens With Rescue Of 2 Mentally Challenged…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Court convicts Nnamdi Kanu of terrorism charge

by Editor0117

 

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday found the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, guilty of the terrorism charge filed against him by Federal Government.

Justice James Omotosho said he convicted Kanu, for what he described as “uncontroverted evidence” that was adduced before the court by the prosecution.

Onotosho said he was satisfied that Kanu made series of broadcasts to incite violence and killings, in furtherance of his separatist agitation for Biafra.

The judge dismissed Kanu’s argument that the charges against him were invalid because they were based on repealed Terrorism Prevention Act 2013.(NAN)

 

details later….

Related posts

Christmas: Wike urges residents to rededicate themselves to God’s service

Peter Anayo

Lagos Assembly rejoices with Sanwo-Olu @ 60

Peter Anayo

Babanla community in Kwara under protection as Army goes after criminals

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO