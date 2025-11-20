COP30: NNPC Ltd sets pace for Nigeria’s energy transition, champions coordinated MRV drive

UGO AMADI, Belém, Brazil

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has again set the pace in the country’s energy-transition agenda, taking the lead at COP30 where it championed a coordinated national approach to Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) systems and carbon-finance reforms.

Speaking at the ongoing 30th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30 UNFCCC) At a high-level side event titled “Strengthening Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) Systems and Unlocking Carbon Finance for Nigeria’s Energy Transition,” Head of Sustainability at NNPC Limited, Chinedu Igwe, affirmed the Company’s commitment to driving inter-agency alignment and operationalising MRV systems as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s carbon governance framework.

The national oil company played a central role as government agencies, CarbonAi and private-sector partners gathered to chart a unified pathway for Nigeria's climate commitments.

The session, convened by the Gas Aggregator Company Nigeria Ltd/Gte (GACN), brought together government agencies, CarbonAi and private-sector partners to chart a unified pathway for Nigeria’s climate commitments.

Igwe called for coordinated action towards accelerating opportunities for sustainable investment and methane-abatement initiatives.

With Nigeria sitting on some of Africa’s largest natural gas reserves, NNPC has made gas a central pillar of its energy-transition strategy positioning gas as a “transition fuel” while expanding infrastructure to serve both domestic demand and exports.

The broader context for Nigeria’s climate ambition is guided by its National

Energy Transition Plan (ETP), which was officially approved by the federal government. Under the plan, Nigeria aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, a goal that includes reducing emissions in power, oil and gas, transport, industry and cooking sectors. To achieve this, the government estimates that over US$410 billion in additional investment will be needed between 2021 and 2060, much of which is expected from private-sector climate finance.

At COP30, the approval of a National Carbon Market Framework by President Bola Tinubu further underscored Nigeria’s ambition to scale up its participation in global carbon markets.

Also, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Technology and Operations, Olamide Fagbuji, emphasised collaboration, stressing the importance of harmonising MRV data flows, establishing clear carbon-market governance structures and advancing joint implementation pathways.

Discussions at the forum highlighted NNPC Limited’s role in convening stakeholders and setting the pace for Nigeria’s energy transition.

The session concluded with a unified message: “Nigeria must move beyond siloed initiatives to a coordinated national approach, anchored by NNPC Limited’s leadership, to operationalise MRV, strengthen carbon governance and deliver on climate commitments post COP30,”