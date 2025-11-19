November 19, 2025
Trending now

Securing Nigeria from illicit drugs, other vices a shared responsibility – Marwa

Stakeholders review baseline data for Bayelsa Health Centres ahead of Asset Recovery…

Shettima reaffirms Fed Govt’s deep commitment , support for local production

Reps seek privileges , protection for older citizens in Nigeria

UNICEF condemns Kebbi school girls abduction, seeks protection of children

Army arrests 4 kidnappers in Edo

SEBIS 2.0: Entrepreneurs rally to unlock South-East’s economic potentials

Adeyemi , Rashidat’s TikTok Romance: Real or Fake?

House of reps at the unveiling made in Naija LOGO held at…

Skyewise Group urges public to discontinue business transactions with Senkoya, Ameh in…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Health

UNICEF condemns Kebbi school girls abduction, seeks protection of children

by Peter Anayo095

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

 

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has strongly condemned the reported attack on a Government Girls School in the Maga community of Kebbi State, in Northwest Nigeria, which resulted in the death of the school’s Vice-Principal and the abduction of 25 students.

UNICEF said the tragic incident is yet another stark reminder of the urgent need to protect children, schools and the personnel they rely upon to learn safely.

“We stand with the affected community at this difficult time. Our heartfelt condolences go to those who have lost their loved ones, and we wish a full recovery for those injured”, UNICEF said.

The fund further urged the swift release of the abducted children, saying: “Students, education facilities, and their personnel should be protected under international law from any form of attack, and those responsible for this incident must be held to account in accordance with national and international standards”.

It further said that: “In 2015, the Nigerian government endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration, which outlines concrete steps to safeguard the civilian nature of schools and universities to ensure safe access of students to education during conflict”.

UNICEF called on all relevant stakeholders to continue efforts to implement the Safe Schools Declaration in Nigeria.

The fund said it is working with government partners, civil society and communities to strengthen child protection systems and promote safe and inclusive learning environments across the country.

“These systems and environments must be reinforced to prevent future tragedies. No child should be put at risk while pursuing an education”, UNICEF noted.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Again, Nnamdi Kanu cries out to NMA, says his life in danger

Editor

Red Cross begins second phase of livelihood support to Lagos community 

Editor

HEI partners US Consulate General on Emergency Skills

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO