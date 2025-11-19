Stakeholders review baseline data for Bayelsa Health Centres ahead of Asset Recovery Project

.As they demand transparency

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) convened a validation meeting on November 18, 2025, to review the baseline data collection survey conducted across eight primary health centres (PHCs) in the eight Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.

The meeting, held at Doncont Hotel and Apartments, formed part of the broader initiative on Tackling Illicit Financial Flows in Nigeria through Asset Recovery and Management, the baseline survey assessed the condition of healthcare facilities selected to benefit from the repatriated $954,807.40 recovered from former governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

The event brought together representatives of the Bayelsa state government, the federal ministry of Justice, the Bayelsa state primary health care development agency, civil society organizations, PHC administrators, the media, and development partners.

Participants reviewed and validated the findings of the baseline survey, which will serve as the reference point against which progress on rehabilitation and equipment upgrades in the PHCs will be measured once implementation begins.

Speaking at the event, the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, represented by Rufai Adam Ayodeji, noted that the 2023 asset return agreement between Nigeria and the United States presents a significant opportunity to transform the recovered funds into sustainable improvements in community healthcare.

“He acknowledged that the journey since May 2023 has not been without challenges, although the initial bidders failed to meet the requirements of the Public Procurement Act, the ministry ensured that the project did not lose momentum, given its importance to communities in Bayelsa state.

He emphasized that the validation meeting was crucial, as confirming the baseline data provides the clarity and evidence needed to confidently proceed to full implementation.

He concluded by noting that the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the federal Ministry of Justice are currently reviewing documents submitted by the Bayelsa state government to resolve the prolonged procurement process for selecting a CSO and monitoring NGOs for the Bayelsa Asset Project.

In his welcome address, ANEEJ executive director, Rev. David Ugolor, described the exercise as a critical step in ensuring that recovered assets directly benefit the people of Bayelsa State as intended.

He stressed that participatory monitoring by civil society, PHC administrators, and community members is essential to promote transparency and prevent mismanagement of the funds.

Participants discussed the next steps required to finalize the baseline report, strengthen stakeholder coordination, and prepare CSOs and community monitors for effective oversight once the project formally commences.

ANEEJ reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with government agencies, civil society organizations, and development partners to ensure that the repatriated funds deliver tangible improvements to primary healthcare delivery across Bayelsa State.

The éxecutive secretary of the Bayelsa state primary health care board, Dr. Appah Williams, represented by Sampou Woyengitari Daniel, expressed appreciation for the findings and emphasized the need to address identified gaps.

He commended the organizers for ensuring inclusivity, particularly towards persons with disabilities, he added that more still needs to be done, as stakeholders are looking forward to a transparent implementation process.

Chairman of BANGOF, Taritein Boco, represented by Pastor Walson Paminola, expressed sincere gratitude to the organizers.

He used the opportunity to raise concerns regarding the bidding process and offered constructive recommendations.

He further expressed optimism that the Federal Ministry of Justice, the State Government, and the involved NGOs will provide clear and factual updates on the status of the expected funds.