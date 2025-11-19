Skyewise Group urges public to discontinue business transactions with Senkoya, Ameh in its name

Skyewise Group says it has terminated the appointments two of its top officials, urging members of the public to stop dealing with them in its name as they have ceased to be employees of the organization.

This is contained in a release at the weekend signed by the CEO, Dr. Elvis Abuyere.

The affected staff include Mr. Wole Senkoya and Mr. Emmanuel Ameh. No reason was given for their sack.

“Following a resolution by the Advisory Board of Directors, their appointment have been terminated with immediate effect.

“We kindly advise that you discontinue any business dealings or communications with them in relation to Skyewise Group or any of its subsidiaries”, the statement says.

Skyewise Group has remained outstanding in providing topnotch services to its clients, comprising individuals, corporate organizations and state governments in its franchise areas.

The brand has continued to demonstrate excellence across its service lines, including Skyewise Micro Finance Cooperatives, Investment Advisory, Automobile Sales & Repairs, Real Estate, Business Consultancy and Credit Management

