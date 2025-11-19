November 19, 2025
Trending now

Skyewise Group urges public to discontinue business transactions with Senkoya, Ameh in…

Hon Amos Magaji briefs journalist on 2025 Cervical Cancer week held in…

Anambra Indigenes in Lagos, July –Dec birthday/end of the year meeting held…

Book on Stress in a Distressed Nation written by Ezeifedi Ugonna held…

NUPRC’s regulatory reforms win praise from TotalEnergies, attracts interest in 2025 licensing…

House of reps inaugural meeting of committee held at the Nat’l Assembly…

Lagos bond hits N310bn with 55% oversubscription

Sanwo-Olu mourns co-founder of Newswatch, Dan Agbese

As FG drops teaching of indigenous languages, Prof Wapmut says training Nigerian…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 19, 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Skyewise Group urges public to discontinue business transactions with Senkoya, Ameh in its name

by Peter Anayo055

Skyewise Group says it has terminated the appointments two of its top officials, urging members of the public to stop dealing with them in its name as they have ceased to be employees of the organization.

This is contained in a release at the weekend signed by the CEO, Dr. Elvis Abuyere.

The affected staff include Mr. Wole Senkoya and Mr. Emmanuel Ameh. No reason was given for their sack.

“Following a resolution by the Advisory Board of Directors, their appointment have been terminated with immediate effect.

“We kindly advise that you discontinue any business dealings or communications with them in relation to Skyewise Group or any of its subsidiaries”, the statement says.

Skyewise Group has remained outstanding in providing topnotch services to its clients, comprising individuals, corporate organizations and state governments in its franchise areas.

The brand has continued to demonstrate excellence across its service lines, including Skyewise Micro Finance Cooperatives, Investment Advisory, Automobile Sales & Repairs, Real Estate, Business Consultancy and Credit Management

Recently, it expanded its operation base by establishing one of its finest corporate offices in Benin City to serve the state and South South-South region.

It was also one of the brands that recently celebrated with Edo State Governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo on his first anniversary as governor of the state.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Almond Insurance Industry awards held in Lagos on Friday

Peter Anayo

Rotarian Michael Adeleye, Incoming President ,Rotary Club of Isheri-North visits news Central

Editor

NSE Apapa celebrates Engineering Week with focus on Community-Based Solutions, industry collaboration

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO