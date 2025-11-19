SEBIS 2.0: Entrepreneurs rally to unlock South-East’s economic potentials

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Igbo businessmen and entrepreneurs under the auspices of South East Business and Investment Summit Group (SEBIS), on Tuesday in Lagos, stressed the need to unlock economic potentials in the region.

They spoke at the SEBIS’s Pre-Summit Roadshow/Townhall Meeting, heralding SEBIS 2.0, scheduled for November 26–28, 2025, in Enugu,

Themed, “Remaking the South East as Economic Powerhouse,” the summit is a practical blueprint to unlock the region’s economic potential through bold initiatives, strategic partnerships, and measurable outcomes.

In his keynote speech, Founder/ Ex- Ex-Chairman Neimeth Pharmaceutical and former Chairman, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, discussed the untapped potentials of the South-East.

He called for a shift from lamenting to taking actionable steps towards unlocking the region’s economic potential.

He further highlighted the importance of diversifying investments and leveraging the region’s industrial heritage for economic growth.

“I think that when he spoke, he spoke all their mysteries. See, maybe all we need to do is to validate what he has said, because unlocking the South East of that potential diverse reverse across man is very evident, very, very evident, and what he has said is what we know. That this subject, of course, we didn’t start speaking about today.

Written commerce, finance and Fintech is the intake. And it’s also bubbling in our area, professional”.

He harped on the need for professional lawyers, pharmacists, medical doctors, engineers to set up offices in the South East, adding that every Igbo man should have an investment in the region.

Speaking further, Mazi Ohuabunwa said, “Come and set up a service, put one man in your office. Employ one more lawyer, one more pharmacist, one young doctor. Let him run your branch of your hospital or clinic.

“Everybody can do that. You know, real estate and infrastructure, that is the green thing, and as it’s also growing all over the world.

“Every Igbo man should have an investment. So you divest something from what you have and go and invest or start a new investment. There is so much potential in agriculture. Agric processing is humongous.

“And we are even going beyond just talking and acting. We are and holding you. So there is no reason to say you can’t do it, you can’t invest in the South East.

“The conditions are right. All we need is the strategy. And so often we come to summits and meetings, we spend quite a reasonable amount of time lamenting, bemoaning,” he stated.

Executive Secretary, South East Business and Investment Summit Group, the South East Business and Investment Summit Group undertook a seven-city road show town hall meeting preparatory to the summit.

Executive Secretary/CEO, Investments Business Summit, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna while speaking on the choice of theme of the summit noted that the South East is an economic powerhouse.

He recalled that there was a time the economy of Easthern Nigeria was growing at 9.2 per cent per annum.

According to him, what came out of the last Summit was a resolution that the Igbos should stop complaining, lamenting, but take their destinies in their own hands.

Chairman, South-East Security Committee and President Ndigbo Lagos, General Obi Umahi Rtd, while speaking on the security situation in the South-East said, the prevailing security situation in Igboland is likely to get better with time.

According to him, the federal and State governments are directly involved in curbing the situation.

He however, maintained that all we need to change the the security situation in Nigeria is State Police.

Speaking on the realities on ground, he stated that the security situation in Igboland has improved from what it used to be, adding that there are a lot in Igboland to tap from.

Also speaking, Renowned Enterpreneur, Chief Executive SARG Group, Prince Orji Ukpai said there is absolute security in Igboland, adding that there is no place in the world where issues of insecurity is not seen.

He said, “Our take home from the last SEBIS is that it is no longer an issue of talking. During the last year’s edition, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala spoke to us on the need for the Igbos to rise and take their destinies in their hands.

“We should understand that the name we bear was not given to us by mistake. Igboland is good and viable for business. I am an investor, I have tasted and I understand it,” he stated.