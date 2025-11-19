Sanwo-Olu mourns co-founder of Newswatch, Dan Agbese

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of renowned journalist and one of the founders of Newswatch Magazine, Chief Dan Agbese, describing his death as a colossal loss to the media industry in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the death of the ace columnist and journalism icon is painful and heartbreaking.

Chief Agbese, a well-celebrated journalist, author, columnist and publisher, transited to eternal glory on Monday, November 17, at the age of 81.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the rich experience and knowledge of Chief Dan Agbese, who is a mentor and role model to many media practitioners in Nigeria, will be sorely missed.

He said: “The death of a journalism icon and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Chief Dan Agbese, is a great loss to the media industry and Nigeria, as well as his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

“He was a bold, courageous and uncompromising journalist, editor, columnist and publisher who made lots of positive impacts during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria.

“Chief Dan Agbese was a veteran journalist and author, famous for his seminal contributions to journalism practice and renowned for his satirical columns in many publications. He made great impacts as Editor of The Nigeria Standard and New Nigerian newspapers; General Manager of Radio Benue, Makurdi; Editor-in-Chief and one of the founders of the trailblazing Newswatch magazine.

“He was a role model to many journalists in Nigeria, having nurtured and provided platforms for media practitioners who have become leading voices in the journalism profession and leaders in different sectors.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Government, I sympathise with the Agbese family of the Ikpilogwu clan of Agila District, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, especially the widow, Chief Rose Agbese, and the children of the deceased over the demise of the patriarch of the family.

“I also commiserate with the deceased’s friends, colleagues, and the media industry in Nigeria over the passing of the veteran and accomplished journalist. I pray that God will grant Dan Agbese eternal rest and those he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”