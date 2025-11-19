Reps seek privileges , protection for older citizens in Nigeria

*As NAPTIP calls for strengthening of existing act on senior citizens care

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for adequate care, privileges and protection of economic and civil rights of older persons in Nigeria to ensure improvement in their life and well-being.

Speaker of the House Rt.Hon.Tajudeen Abass made the call in a remark at the opening of a public hearing organized by the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Hearing is on A Bill for an Act to Provide For Older Persons To Ensure Health And Economic Relief And Protection, For Their Social and Civil Rights And For Related Matters.

Represented by the House Chief Whip Hon.Bello Kumo, the speaker said that the House will make legislative interventions that will provide certain privileges and protection of the rights of older persons in Nigeria.

He said that Section 42 of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 as amended guarantees certain inalienable rights for every citizen and forbid the discrimination of persons on the basis of gender, but it fails to cover the injustices that old people suffer simply because they are old.

The Speaker further stated that the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy in Chapter 2 of the ground num also makes provision for the well-being of the citizens but they are not obligations that are justiciable or enforceable.

He lamented that the current policy and legal framework for the protection of old people are either fragmented or incomplete and mostly cannot be enforced by the courts.

He assured that the House will enact progressive legislation that will birth social welfare programmes for the well-being of older persons in their lifetime.

Similarly, Chairman of the House Committee, Hon.Kafikat Ogbara, said that the House Committee will ensure that the voices of older citizens are not only heard but are empowered by society.

She assured the invited stakeholders that the House Committee will help to put in place legislation that will serve as safety net for older citizens of Nigeria.

At the hearing, the Director-General National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP Hajia Binta Bello represented by Mr Nnamdi Obi a director in the agency said that there is need to strengthen the existing law on the care of older or senior citizens.

The agency expressed fear that the enactment of another law on care for older citizens will lead to conflicts in the role of ministries, departments and agencies.

Other key stakeholders as the National Human Right Commission, National Pension Commission and other bodies nonetheless supported the passage of the bill into law with slight modifications.

The House Committee Chairman Hon.Ogbara, assured that the input of these stakeholders will be scrutinize properly by the panel for an effective and friendly legislation for the older citizens.