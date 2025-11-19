NCRIB President Ekeoma Ezeibe gets endorsement for “One Insurance Industry” thrust

There is no doubt that the grand investiture of the iconic Insurance Lawyer and Administrator, Mrs Ekeoma Ezeibe on the 24th of October 2025 as the 23rd Female President and third female President would bring more goodwill and support for the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (umbrella body for all registered insurance companies in Nigeria, due to her professionally rich pedigree and cross industry services.

The investiture ceremony which was a signature event, was held at the luxurious Landmark Events Centre, Lagos, and attracted the creme of the society, both from home and abroad, underscoring the love, admiration and support that the President has attracted. Aside from huge presence of several personalities from the diaspora, including her family members, the insurance regulatory body and government personalities were in attendance. Among them were: Chairman, House Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters, Rt. Hon Usman Jaha, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe Obinna; Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Crimes; the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, his two lieutenants- Deputy Commissioners for Technical, Dr Usman Jankara Jimada; Mr Ekerete Ola Gam Ikom. It was indeed a rare feat to have the attendance of two past Commissioners for Insurance, Alh Mohammed Kari and Mr Sunday Thomas also at the event. The Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti deputed his Chief of Staff who gave an inspirational and supportive message on behalf of the Governor. It is noteworthy that no fewer than 10 Past Presidents of the Council and heads of all insurance constituent bodies also attended the event as a show of solidarity and camaraderie to the new President.

Delivering her inaugural speech, Mrs Ezeibe, who was enthused at the huge and quality attendance, said the huge support demonstrated at the event has become a huge burden of expectations on her to perform by giving foresighted and pragmatic leadership to the Council during her tenure. She noted that what the insurance industry needed to get out of the woods was the collaboration of all the operators towards the goal of growing the market and capitalising on its potential, particularly with the newly promulgate Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act, code-named NIIRA. Ezeibe seized the opportunity to unveil “One Insurance Industry” as the thrust of her tenure in office. She noted that the mantra would lead her and her team to work for a more cohesive insurance industry that would be respected by all. There is no doubt that the warmth with which the mantra was received speaks volumes about how expectant the industry and all relevant stakeholders are about the new leadership.

In a bid to hit the ground running, the NCRIB President has started visitations to key strategic stakeholders, particularly in government, to drive home her leadership agenda. Among institutions visited were the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Senate and the House of Representatives Insurance Committees’ leadership. In all these points of call, Mrs Ezeibe, utilised the opportunity to underscore the “One Insurance Industry” mantra and enlisted their support for a greater NCRIB. She also unveiled the various insurance awareness initiatives of her tenure in making insurance, nay Broking, a household name in the country. In being strategic, the President noted the intention of the Abia State government to anchor the maiden insurance awareness project which would be a suitable template to be adopted in other states under her tenure and beyond.

While receiving the delegation at NAICOM, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Omosehin applauded the Council for the choice of Mrs Ezeibe as President, considering her relentless commitment to not only the Council, but the entire insurance industry. He noted that the task of elevating the insurance sector was huge and required the support of all insurance constituent bodies, particularly the NCRIB due to the crucial roles played by its members in the insurance value chain. For this “we have found a ready partner in NCRIB under the leadership of Mrs Ezeibe” Omosehin asserted.

He opined that the “One Insurance Industry” mantra sits well with the Commission leadership at this time when all its efforts are geared towards granting required access to the industry before the general public.

Omosehim admonished the Council’s leadership to focus its members more towards professionalism in order for them to earn the respect and dignity they rightly deserve in the comity of other professionals in the country. He also asked the Council to maintain culture of compliance and market conduct, while respecting regulatory boundaries.

In a similar vein, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Financial Matters, Senator Tokubo Abiru applauded the President for the clear- cut mission of growing the industry through the “One Insurance Industry” mantra and noted that he had no doubt the project would succeed going by the rich pedigree of the new President and the clement environment already provided by the NIIRA law. He promised the support of his Senate Committee to the Council to grow the practice of its members and allow them contribute significantly to the country’s GDP.

Also, the Chairman House Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters, Rt. Hon. Usman Jaha, disclosed the renewed intention of the House Committee to give the required support to the Council under the new leadership, especially in ensuring better appreciation of insurance by Nigerians. He noted that his Committee was working on a bill to allow it to identify all assets of government across the country, with a view to ensuring that they were insured. This, he noted, would open a huge window for the industry and complement the NIIRA 2025.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Crimes, Hon. Onwusibe Ginger Obinna, while receiving the NCRIB delegation assured the Council that the Committee would support members of the Council, promising that invitation would be extended to the Council as a critical stakeholders in the soon to be held amendment of the anti-crime commission law.

In all, it is crystal clear that if the saying that morning literally determines the day is anything to go by, the new leadership of the NCRIB under Mrs Ekeoma Ezeibe would take the Council to higher heights, on the wings of her personal good will, robust experience, and most importantly the gale of applause and leadership endorsements coming from well meaning Nigerians and critical stakeholders in and outside the insurance industry.