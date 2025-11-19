Navy deploys 9 Ships, 3 Helicopters to boost Maritime Security, flags- off Sea inspection exercise

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Navy has commenced it’s annual Sea inspection exercise code-named Ex Din Mingi, aimed at preparing its officers and men for effective security of the country’s maritime interests.

The two days exercise, which is being carried out by the Eastern Naval Command saw the deployment of nine navyships, including; NNS Shere, NNS Oji, NNS Ekulu, NNS Zur, NNS Burutu, NNS Gongola, NNS Badagry, NNS Ose and NNS Shiroro, three helicopters, and several multipurpose assault boats from the Nigerian Army, Air Force, and the navy for the inspection.

The Exercise will feature a range of scenarios, including anti-piracy and anti-hijacking drills, anti-drug trafficking operations, anti-oil theft and illegal bunkering missions, fleet manoeuvres, and Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations.

Flagging off the exercise at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chiedozie Donald Okehie, said the exercise aims to protect critical infrastructure through inter-agency collaboration.

Rear Admiral Okehie emphasized that the exercise will foster inter-agency collaboration, ensure the operational readiness of the Eastern Fleet, and enhance the Navy’s capabilities to protect the nation’s economic assets in territorial waters.

He explained that the exercise involves simulating the boarding of a hijacked LNG vessel and identifying psychoactive substances on suspected ships, with officials from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) participating.

The FOC stressed that, “Exercise Ex DIN MINGI encapsulates these 4 pillars, hence the theme Protecting critical infrastructure through inter-agency collaboration.

“In all, 9 ships of different classes, helicopters from both the NN and NAF, Epsilon EP55 UAV as well as multipurpose assault boats from the NA and NN will be deployed for the Exercise.

Of particular note is the opposed boarding of a purportedly hijacked LNG vessel, an evolution that takes cognizance of the unique nature of vessels conveying liquefied natural gas and specialized skills required to neutralize threats without compromising vessel safety and integrity.

“The exercise is to access the operational readiness of Eastern fleet, display multi-agency and multi-dimensional approach by deploying platforms, including air assets, to deny criminal elements freedom of action.”

Speaking on the impact of previous exercises, Okehie noted that apart from enhancing the Force capabilities to face real events in the Maritime space, it fosters inter-agency collaboration and harmonization.

“In the Armed forces we need retraining to perform our daily operations, so the exercise is part of our training objectives, to ensure that the men are combat-ready to take on their duties.

“The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (Admiralty Medal) has clearly declared his mission as to deploy a highly motivated and professional Naval Force, capable of securing Nigerian Maritime interests, and for the purpose of effective and diligent operations, to maintain national stability.

“Sea inspection also fosters inter-agency collaboration, streamline tactics, processes and procedures, in readiness for real-time operations. Some officials of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) will also be part of the exercise to assist identify psychoactive substances on a suspected ship as part of efforts to foster collaboration.” he said.

The FOC assured that participating units of the Command would exhibit utmost professionalism and adherence to Rule of Engagement (ROE) as well as Standard Operation Procedure (SOP), during and after the exercise.

The command earlier recalled its numerous achievements and spoke on the plans of the commander; “Eastern Naval Command has recorded several successes including arrest of vessels involved in economic sabotage activities and other criminalities, with aim of ensuring a secure maritime environment in support of the Federal Government’s sustainable development of the Blue Economy.

“Notwithstanding these successes, the Command under the leadership of Rear Admiral CD Okehie, intends to rejig operations towards achieving better results.

Accordingly, he has hit the ground running with 4 key Pillars to support his command philosophy.

These are Professionalism, Operational Readiness, Welfare and Inter-Agency collaboration.

“It will simultaneously assist in the enforcement of laws within the territorial waters as part of Nigerian Navy Coast Guard roles in addition to military and diplomatic roles,” he said.