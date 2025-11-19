Macfoy hails Nigeria’s rise as global cultural powerhouse

Tochukwu Macfoy is a creative strategist and cultural entrepreneur helping shape new ideas in Africa’s creative economy. He founded Energize Central, a group that includes Energize Music, Energize Fest, and Energize Central Media. Through these platforms, he promotes creativity that is inspired by faith but speaks to a global audience.

He also works as the Chief Storyteller at Elevate Africa and advises Woodhall Capital, where he connects culture, business, and communication to help organisations build stronger identities and purpose. Tochukwu leads the African Creative Hub at Liberty University’s Creative Circles, and has previously worked with Dentsu Nigeria and Paramount Africa.

In this interview, he described Nigerian creativity as “raw talent” and discussed how the country can move from simply having talent to building well-structured, scalable creative industries. He also explained how Nigeria’s music industry, now a major global force,can inspire similar growth in fashion and visual arts. Excerpts:

*You have described Africa’s creative economy as being at the frontier of global cultural influence. From your perspective, where is Nigeria currently positioned within this frontier?*

Africa’s creative economy is indeed at the frontier of global cultural influence—and Nigeria stands at the very forefront of that frontier. Our music tops global charts, our films are among the most prolific, and our fashion continues to grace international runways.

Yet we’re still in what I call the “proof-of-infrastructure” stage. The global demand is strong, and our creative supply is abundant, but the challenge lies in building consistency systems, contracts, data, and trust that can support creativity at scale.

Nigeria ranks among the top three globally in cultural export momentum, but remains mid-table in production reliability. Closing that gap is our next great task.

Many describe Nigeria’s creative scene as a hub of “raw talent.” But talent without structure is noise. To move from talent abundance to scalable industry, we must standardize how we work with clear contracts, transparent royalties, and predictable delivery systems.

Creativity must be productized, shifting from one-off brilliance to repeatable franchises. We also need professional guilds, apprenticeships, and shared back-office systems to ease the operational burden on artists. Nigeria doesn’t lack creativity; we lack operating templates. Until we build those, we’ll keep producing sparks instead of a grid powerful enough to light up the world.

*Access to funding has always been a bottleneck for creatives. From your work with Woodhall Capital and Energize Central, what models of financing can realistically work for Nigerian creatives?*

Funding has always been a bottleneck, and I’ve seen this firsthand through Woodhall Capital and Energize Central. The models that work in Nigeria aren’t fantasy venture bets, they’re finance rooted in cashflow and rights.

Think royalty-backed advances tied to streaming revenues. Think receivable factoring from brand campaigns and tours. Think project-based SPVs where the waterfall is clear.

Investors here aren’t allergic to creativity, they’re allergic to opacity. If we make the money flows predictable, the capital will show up.

*How can Nigeria’s creative sector build trust with investors wary of intangibles like music, fashion, or storytelling?*

The problem isn’t that creativity is intangible, it’s that our contracts and data are often invisible.

Trust is built when you can show clean numbers: streams, territories, lifetime value per artist. It’s built when IP ownership is clear, with documented split sheets and escrowed payouts. It’s built when you execute pilots with measurable milestones, not miracles.

Creativity doesn’t scare investors; chaos does. To attract capital, we must reduce ambiguity and make our ecosystems as transparent as our talent is brilliant.

*Do you think policy-driven funding such as government-backed creative industry funds is the way forward, or should we focus more on private capital and venture models?*

It’s not an either-or question; it’s about role clarity. Government funding should focus on de-risking the sector through guarantees, tax credits, and training infrastructure.

Private capital, on the other hand, should identify winners, move fast, and price risk appropriately. The state’s job is to build the road; the market’s job is to drive the car.

Where we often stumble is when we expect the government to both fund and execute. That model fails everywhere.

*You’ve spoken about convergence music, fashion, art, and media coming together as one ecosystem. What practical steps can creatives take to break silos and collaborate more effectively?*

When I talk about convergence, it’s not a metaphor, it’s an operating system.

Practically, it means creatives working off one calendar, one data stack, one rights bible. It means one story universe expressed in multiple formats, an album that doubles as a fashion capsule and as visuals.

Collaboration isn’t “let’s vibe together” it’s structure. Shared rooms, shared assets, shared rails. That’s how silos are broken.

*From your experience with global brands like Coca-Cola and Netflix, what lessons can Nigerian creatives learn about cross-sector partnerships?*

Define your business outcomes clearly whether that’s reach, conversion, or cultural equity. Respect their timelines and brand safety. Big brands don’t have a problem with Nigerian creativity; they just need predictability and alignment.

You attract bigger checks when you remove surprises.

*Nigerian music is already a major export. How do we replicate that success in fashion and the visual arts?*

Nigerian music became a global force because it was productized and built on formats, catalogues, and distribution.

Fashion and visual arts must follow the same discipline: curated capsules with repeatable drops, distribution that blends direct-to-consumer with global retail partners, and collaborations that create seasonal cultural moments. Preorders and waitlists should replace guesswork. “Africa” shouldn’t just be a slogan it should be a SKU.

*As Africa’s narratives gain traction globally, how do we ensure we’re not just exporting talent but also retaining ownership of our cultural IP?*

The next battle isn’t about exporting talent it’s about retaining IP.

That means housing rights in clean companies, licensing usage instead of selling soul, and separating creative IP from data IP. It means negotiating reversion clauses and territorial windows.

Own the master. Rent the megaphone. Otherwise, we’ll repeat the colonial playbook in a digital age.

*From your role at Liberty University’s Creative Circles, what opportunities exist for Nigerian creatives to plug into global networks?*

At Liberty, what excites me is how structured global plug-ins can give Nigerian creatives access to scale residencies, collaborations, mentorships, and showcases designed to produce measurable outcomes like portfolios and case studies.

It’s a pipeline into agencies, brands, and networks. Access matters, but access respects output. Our creators must show they can meet global standards.

*You’ve written about data as cultural infrastructure. How can data transform Nigeria’s creative economy into something more predictable and bankable?*

Data is the missing infrastructure. With standardized metadata, content becomes discoverable. With clean revenue telemetry, cashflows become financeable. With cohort analytics, growth becomes predictable.

If you can’t dashboard it, you can’t debt-fund it. Right now, our culture is rich, but our spreadsheets are poor. Fix that, and the banks will stop running away.

You’ve been vocal about mental health as a winning strategy in creativity. How should funding bodies and collaborators factor wholeness into creative project design?I’ve said often that mental health is a winning strategy in creativity.

Funding bodies must start including wellness budgets therapy, recovery days, safe schedules into project design. This isn’t charity; it’s productivity insurance. A healthy team ships more, refunds less, and lasts longer. Sustainability isn’t optional; it’s the foundation of scale.

*What are the long-term risks if the Nigerian creative sector continues to ignore mental health and sustainability?*

If we ignore this, the risks are clear: missed deadlines, quality drift, reputational collapse, financial overrun, and a pipeline of burnt-out talent. Worse still, we create a culture that glamorizes burnout instead of sustainability. The bill always comes due the only choice is whether we pay early or pay late with interest.

*If you had to design a blueprint for a Nigeria that successfully funds, collaborates, and exports its creativity, what would the three pillars be?*

Three pillars: One, Capital rails finance that is rights-secured, data-driven, and accessible in small tickets. Two, operating system standards, training, guilds, and shared services, and three, market engine distribution channels, export desks, and global partnerships.

If these three align, Nigerian creativity won’t just be global, it’ll be bankable.

*What role should young creatives play in unlocking this future not just waiting on investors or government?*

Everything. They must stop waiting for rescue. Ship portfolios, not promises. Document your splits from day one. Learn the basics of contracts, metadata, and analytics. Build peer guilds, micro-studios, and shared calendars.

Waiting is not a strategy. Proactivity compounds, and the future belongs to those who take responsibility today.