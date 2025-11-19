November 19, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
House of reps inaugural meeting of committee held at the Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0120

L-R… Representative of the Speaker, Usman Bello Kumo; Deputy Chairman, Ad‑Hoc Committee on Federal Government Landed Properties and Buildings in Nigeria, Oladebo Omolete  and the Clerk of the committee, Asiya M. Yola, during the inaugural meeting of the committee at the National Assembly.

 

