Ghost workers persist in Nigeria despite introduction of IPPIS, says ICPC chairman

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN) has lamented that despite the introduction of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, public officers still devised means to manipulate the process.

Aliyu disclosed this on Wednesday during the 13th anniversary of the lecture series and investiture in the Realnews hall of Fame, in Ikeja, Lagos.

The chairman of the occasion was a former Chief Judge of Lagos and former chairman of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, Justice Ayotunde Phillips.

Speaking as a guest lecturer at the event, the ICPC boss explained that technology is being used to perpetrate illicit financial flows to the detriment of the economy of Africa and Nigeria inclusive.

Aliyu spoke on the theme, ‘Cybersecurity, Illicit Financial Flows and Achieving Agenda 2063 in Africa,’ noting the AU agenda represents collective vision for a prosperous Africa driven her own citizens, a dynamic force in the global arena.

According to him, the agenda is built on seven key aspirations which include: prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development; an integrated continent; politically united and based on ideals of an Africanism; an Africa of good governance, democracy, pressure for human rights, justice and equality; a peaceful and secure Africa; an Africa with strong cultural identity, common heritage, values and ethics and an Africa as a strong, united, resilient and influential global player and partner.

Speaking specifically on Nigeria’s challenges, Dr Aliyu said, “ICPC investigative work continues to expose networks that exploit digital channels, trade platforms and computer payment systems to launder proceeds of corruption and crime, human trafficking, illegal mining, procurement fraud and cyber and open fraud, all rely on sophisticated financial consummation.

“This illicit financial loss erodes government revenue, weakens cyber delivery to stock markets and sabotage any attempt at local level,” he added.

He highlighted some factors responsible for the illicit financial flow in the country which include, commercial tax evasion and trade in these invoices. International companies are manipulating trade invoices and exploiting the digital economy to shift profits to low-tax jurisdictions denying African governments significant tax revenue.

“In order to investigate where we are in this country, ICPC as an agency discovered one major international company that falsified expenses, claims used to inflate costs and reduce taxable profits,” Aliyu disclosed.

He cited example some funds illegally siphoned through a commercial bank under investigation, saying such fund if channeled properly can comprehensively rehabilitate 10 teaching hospitals in the country.

“We have been engaged in investigation of crimes that are related with cybercrime and we have seen firsthand how technologies has transformed, challenged us posed a challenge to fight corruption.

“The first one which I have explained is the ghost workers and payroll fraud. Despite efforts to digitize payroll system, we continue to uncover sophisticated schemes where compromised officials manipulate database to create fictitious information. Last year, we discovered a public official enrolled virtually all his family members.

“There is another public officer, who, according to him, have committed suicide, also enrolled members of his family, his in-laws, his children and has nine properties.

Continuing, he added, “And this was used despite the IPPIS that was made in order to block this issue of ghost workers. But still, the problem has continued to persist. When you remove some names, they bring it back almost on a monthly basis, we have been doing this.”

On the continent as a whole, he lamented recovery of the funds especially outside the continent which has been proven difficult because of the legal processes.

“And those legal processes are a stumbling block, most especially for African continents because when you look at it, most of the assets of Africa’s trade are taken outside this continent and they are kept in the same place.

“And also, those countries that are calling Africans as corrupt, it is the same countries that are corrupt. They are receiving the stolen properties. So if there is no place to hide those assets, they won’t steal it.

“The realization of these aspirations requires substantial financial resources. Yet, Africa loses significant funds annually to illicit financial flow. Those resources that could build schools, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure. This capital loss is not just an economic issue; it is a moral crisis that undermines our sovereignty and our children’s future.

“Illicit financial loss is illegal movement of money or capital from one country to another. The funds could be illegally earned and transferred or legally earned but illegally transferred. Illicit financial loss remains one of the most devastating drains on Africa’s economic capacity.

“Estimates by Africa Union high-level panel, led by former South African President, Mr. Thabo Mbeki suggest that Africa loses over 50 billion dollars. This is due to illegal tax practices, transfer and the outright theft of public resources.

He gave some recommendations to address the challenges. He urged the National Assembly to pass the ‘Whistle blower Bill,’ saying people would only provide information if they are protected.

“One of the recommendations made is that there is need for Africa to speak with one voice. We have been having meetings with to ensure that we speak with one voice. If it’s Nigeria asset anywhere in the world, all African countries should rise up.”

In her welcome address, the Publisher/Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo said, the platform contribute to nation building and development by providing a forum for policy change

On the 2025 lecture, she noted, “we are expanding the discussion by examining how cyber security is affecting illicit funds flow and undermining the African economy. Illicit financial flows have become a major drain pipe on the African economy and concern all over the world because of the quantum of money depleted from Africa with its attendant negative effects on social and economic development on the continent.

She added, “50 billion dollar is lost annually through illicit financial flows which is twice more as what Africa gets as official development assistance.”