Foundation dissociates itself from Jofin orphanage home over  child abuse allegation, calls for urgent investigation 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Stanel group and the Stanley Uzochukwu foundation have officially announced it’s disassociation from the Jofin orphanage home following alarming reports of child abuse allegedly perpetrated by the orphanage’s operators.

Jofin Orphanage Home which is situated in Rukuba, Bassa local government area of Plateau State, has come under serious scandal recently over alleged child abuse.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday at the NUJ secretariat in Jos concerning the ugly scenario, Chukwuemaka Okeke Esq, group legal officer, Stanel group, confirmed they have the instructions and support of their Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, who doubled as patron of the Stanley Uzochukwu foundation, to disassociate themselves from the Jofin orphanage home support in Rukuba, Jos, with immediate effect.

Okeke acknowledged that the Stanel group and the Stanley Uzochukwu foundation have always been passionately committed to alleviating the plight of the vulnerable and underprivileged across Nigeria.

“This core passion of ours dictates that no opportunity for a genuine humanitarian outreach is ever overlooked.

It was this commitment that led the foundation to intervene urgently at the Jofin orphanage home, where we encountered and sought to remedy the deplorable and almost inhumane living conditions of the children and the young people within the home.”

He recalled the foundation’s engagement with the orphanage, which culminated in a comprehensive intervention on July 31st, 2025, was strictly humanitarian.

According to him, “this intervention included a feeding program, educational aids, significant renovation of the home, including the installation of the state-of-the-art information communication technology (ICT) and security facilities, all aimed at safeguarding the children’s welfare”, Okeke mentioned.

He further explained that, “We wish to state in the clearest terms that the Stanley Uzochukwu foundation is not the owner, operator, or manager of Jofin orphanage home or any other home.

“We vehemently debunk any rumors suggesting otherwise and entirely distance ourselves from the alleged malpractices of the operators.

“All support from the foundation to the orphanage has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

“Our hearts go out to the smart and promising children and young ones at the orphanage, whose well-being and future remain our primary concern.”

The Stanel group legal officer also revealed they have taken proactive steps by writing to the commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, the Honourable Commissioner for women affairs and social development, Plateau State, as well as the chairperson of Plateau State gender commission and equal opportunities commission to launch a full-scale investigation into the operations and conduct of the management of Jofin orphanage home.

“The Stanel group and the Stanley Uzochukwu foundation firmly believe that the rights of children and young people as enshrined in Nigeria’s extant law, must be delicately and vigorously protected.

“There is no room for compromise when it comes to safeguarding the innocent from all forms of abuse and exploitation.

We stand with the vulnerable and expect that justice will be swiftly served”, Okeke concluded.