FG urges NARD to suspend strike, says 19 out of 20 demands have been addressed

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal Government has urged the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend its ongoing industrial action, insisting that it has already addressed nineteen out of Twenty demands listed by the Association.

The Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Mohammad Maigari Dingyadi who stated this in Abuja, called on NARD to respect the Country’s laws and suspend it’s industrial action.

FG reminded NARD that “by Labour Laws and ILO conventions” When issues are conciliated, all parties are enjoined not to employ arm-twisting methods to intimidate or foist a state of helplessness on the other party; in this case your employers, the Federal Ministry of Health.”

He said with the high percentage of the Association’s demands already being addressed in a series of negotiation meetings, NARD has no reason to continue the industrial strike.

The Minister stated that the 25%/35% upward review of CONMESS and the 2024 Accoutrements Allowances of the Association, IPPIS informed the meeting that payment has commenced up to December 2024, except for those with Bank issues or omission, IPPIS and NARD are working on it to reconcile the failed payments.

He further pointed out that, Specialist Allowance for Resident Doctors, Outstanding salaries and allowance arrears owed to Resident Doctors in several Federal and State Hospitals FUHSTH Otukpo, FMC-Owo, UITH Ilorin, OAUTHC, UUTH Uyo, Special pension benefits as agreed with NMA in the MoU, were all accepted to compile the list of arrears owed to the Resident Doctors to FMOH for onward transmission to the budget office for action.

The Minister also highlighted that the Disengaged Five Resident Doctors from FTH Lokoja, Shortage of manpower with increased workload and burnout, house officers’ exclusion from the scheme of service, Casualization of resident doctors through abusive locum arrangements, necessary authorization letters and a committee was set up for necessary actions for positive reinstatement and postings by the FMoH&SW or as the case may be.

Dingyadi pointed out that the non-release of correct professional allowances, which FMOH&SW has engaged with NSIWC and directed that a circular be issued within two-weeks.

He insisted that all health sector groups involved will be consulted for the purpose of convenience in line with the PSR 2021 and the FR, to this end NARD outrightly refused to sign the MOU.

The Minister has therefore called on NARD to end the ongoing strike in the interest of their patients and for the good of the Nation.

This was contained in a statement signed by Annah Daniel, Head of Press and Public Ralations of the ministry.