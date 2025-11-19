Edo Govt partners GGI to enable citizens invest in Canada’s Real Estate

The Edo State Diaspora Agency said it has concluded arrangements with Golden Investment Inc., a Canada-based Real Estate practitioner owned by an Edo citizen, to facilitate opportunities for interested Edo indigenes to invest in that country’s real estate and earn good returns for their investments.

Unveiling the Golden Gate Investments Inc. yesterday in Benin City alongside the management of the Canada-based company.

The Managing Director of the Edo State Diaspora Agency, Dr. Lauretta Oduwa Ogboro-Okor, pointed out that the agencies in furtherance of its mandate by Governor Monday Okpebholo to pursue the welfare of Edo people home and abroad, decided to partner GGI to enable interested Edo people to invest in that country’s real estate.

Earn good returns and also create opportunities for those who may want to migrate to Canada to do so in a regular way.

While assuring Edo people that GGI is genuine and a global playing real estate and mortgage financing, Ogboro-Okor assured that Edo State government through the State Diaspora Agency has done its due diligence on GGI and their business undertakings and urged Edo people to take advantage of the opportunity they have provided.

Ogboro-Okor, called on those who are selling properties to migrate irregularly through the Sahara Desert to invest those monies in Canada’s real estate with GGI, adding that they’ll get good returns that will be capped with the opportunity to migrate to Canada in a regular fashion as the state is in partnership with them.

“Today, Golden Gate Investments, led by Andrew Enofe here, exemplifies all three terms of reference that the governor of Edo State, His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo, has charged the Edo State Diaspora Agency with.

She added that GGI decided that he must come home. He must come and empower his people.

And here you have Golden Gate Investments today in collaboration with Edo State Diaspora Agency.

Add that, Edo State Diaspora Agency has gone into partnership with Golden Gate. We have verified them.

We’ve done our due diligence. We know where they live. They cannot run. They are a world body that is recognized.

She stated further that when you engage with people like this, you engage with them with peace of mind. Partnerships, not charity. And more importantly, they are stakeholders in Edo State.

They want Edo State to prosper. They are a gateway to securing your investment, that second income. And of course, the first thing of reference, the welfare of the people.”

Briefing participants earlier at the investment summit, Andrew Enofe, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Golden Gate Investment Inc., Canada, and also the Founder and CEO of the Golden Gate Partners Ltd.

In Nigeria, What we do, we have the private funds mortgage, he also pointed out that GGI helps investors invest their money in private funds and get a return back, adding that we have opportunities for investors that want to invest in Canada, purchasing homes, to purchase through them and help them manage them.

“What we do, we have the private funds mortgage, whereby we help investors invest their money in private funds and get a return back.

Also, we have opportunities for investors that want to invest in Canada, purchasing homes, to purchase through us, we’ll help you manage the end-to-end, like help you find the homes you want to purchase, help you maintain the home, if you want to put it in, we rent it out, or have tenants long-term or short-term, we’ll help you with this management of the property.

According to him, The real estate funds simply means we get investors’ funds together, we help them invest the funds, buy an apartment, building, condominiums, whereby we’ll collect rents, pay you returns, and at the end of the day, we’ll share the equity.

The last and most interesting part are those investors that want to not only invest, but have the opportunity to come to Canada, to have immigration, to migrate with their family to Canada.

We have opportunities whereby you invest with the Golden Gate Investment, and also, we give you the opportunities, and we show you other federal and provincial government opportunities that are available to you that you can invest in and get PR cards to Canada.

“So the Golden Gate Investment is here to help.

We are here to open doors, global doors of opportunity for investors, building generational wealth, creating a legacy, leaving a legacy for your family, building a secure future for yourself and your family.

So you’re looking to invest, or you’re looking for a secure investment.

“We don’t offer executive returns like 40%, which are not practicable, but we offer returns that are guaranteed, the returns that you can bet on.

And most of our investment, the Golden Gate Investment mortgage funds are pure debt. So we owe you the money.

“So for those interested in growing their wealth, diversifying their portfolio, investing in international markets, the Golden Gate is your key.

We open doors of opportunity for you and for your family, not just to immigrate to Canada, but to have the opportunity to invest in Canada.