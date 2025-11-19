Ebonyi decries incessant communal clashes emanating from poor management of mineral resources

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state government has lamented that 90 percent of the communal crisis that engulfed her various communities emanates from the distribution and poor management of mineral deposits in the state.

The Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Ben Uruchi Odoh made these remarks during a debate organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and Solid Minerals Resources and Development in the state.

Odoh noted that the essence of the debate was to inculcate into the students, especially the youths the importance of managing mineral resources without causing disorder, but using it for economic growth.

“The debate is not only to encourage the students in their academic pursuit but to inform them on the need to use the resources as catalyst for peace and development.

“Ebonyi is blessed with mineral resources and if harnessed, we shall be better for economic growth.

“So, what we intend to achieve as part of the charter of justice, peace is card8and to get peace, you must cultivate justice. When there is no peace, there will be breakdown of law and order.

“We must always remember that, it is cheaper and easier to prevent crisis than to manage it. So, the youths should always represent as an ambassadors of peace,” he added.

Mr Chidi Onyia, state Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, represented by Mr Jacob Ekuma, HoD monitoring in the Ministry, commended the participants and called for the adoption of the debate in the state.

Onyia noted that equitable management of mineral resources could foster peace and unity and driven the economy.

“Such management involves the host community and creat jobs for the people,” Chukwu said.

The Commissioner, however, listed some of the mineral deposits in Ebonyi to include: Brine (salt), granite, lead ore (galena), sand, limestone, barites, marble stones, gypsum among others

“So, the aim of the debate is fine a solution on how mineral resources can drive development and not crisis,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi government has concluded its maiden edition of the Tertiary Institutions Debate and urged the youths in the society to embrace mineral resources development for peace building and economic development.

The theme of the debate is: “Mobilizing Collective Efforts for the Actualization of the People’s Charter of Needs; Mineral Resources as a Catalyst for Peace and Development in Ebonyi State.”

Mr Charles Chukwu, Chief Judge at grand finale in Abakaliki on Tuesday, explained that 30 students from different universities registered but only six made it to the final stage.

Chukwu, while admonishing the participants, congratulated them and urged them to keep the flag flying for greater tomorrow.

“Today, six students made it to the final and Gold Egwu, 200 level student of nursing science, Alex Ekwume Federal University of Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi (AE-FUNAI) won the first position with 90 points.

“Anyigor Basil, 400 level student of physiology, Ebonyi State University (EBSU) scored 78 points to secure the second position, while Ezekiel Mbam, 200 level, physiology, EBSU, scored 68 points to win the third place position,” he announced.

He, therefore, noted that the three winners are entitled to enjoy one year of tuition fees as support to their education.