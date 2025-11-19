Deputy Speaker, Kalu mourns Sen. Okey Ezea

November 19, 2025
by Peter Anayo0128

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of his colleague, distinguished Senator, Okey Ezea who passed away on November 18, at the age of 62.

Kalu in a condolence message issued on Wednesday in Abuja by his Special Assistant, Princess Udora Orizu described the late lawmaker’s passing as a painful loss to the National Assembly and the nation.

He noted that the late Senator was a committed public servant whose contributions to national development and democratic growth will remain indelible.

Commending the Senator’s leadership, humility, and unwavering dedication to the people he served, the Deputy Speaker extended heartfelt sympathies to the Senator’s family, constituents, colleagues, and all Nigerians who are mourning the tragedy, praying that God grants them the strength to bear the loss.

Kalu said, “On behalf of my family and the good people of Bende Federal Constituency, i extend my condolences to the family of late Senator, Okey Ezea. His death has created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill, especially at a time when the country needs experienced leaders who understand the complexities of governance and the aspirations of the people. I condole with the Senate, the entire National Assembly, Enugu State government and all Nigerians who valued the Senator’s exemplary leadership and statesmanship. May his soul rest in Peace.”

 

