“CRY FOR NIGERIA: Apostle Edith Grace Enajemo calls for Nationwide Prayer against insecurity , violence”

Apostle Edith Grace Enajemo popularly known as Woman of Great Grace, has issued a passionate call to mothers and fathers across Nigeria to unite in prayer against the rising tide of insecurity and attacks on Christians in the country.

Apostle Edith Grace, who is the convener of The National Prayer Conference, emphasized the need for praying men and women from all walks of life to come together as intercessors to pray for peace in Nigeria.

In a statement, Apostle Enajemo said, “Mothers and fathers in Nigeria, let us unite in prayer against the rising tide of insecurity and attacks on Christians in our beloved nation. Let us cry out to the Almighty God for protection, peace, and justice.”

She added, “Heavenly Father, we come before You with heavy hearts, lifting up our nation, our people, and our Christian brothers and sisters who are under attack. We pray for an end to the senseless violence, kidnappings, and bloodshed. We ask that You shield our innocent citizens, especially our children, and bring perpetrators to justice.”

Apostle Enajemo’s call to prayer comes amid escalating violence and insecurity in Nigeria, with Christians and other communities facing increased attacks from bandits, terrorists, and other armed groups.

The National Prayer Conference, which Apostle Enajemo convenes, has been a platform for praying men and women to gather and intercede for the nation, its leaders, and its people.

Apostle Enajemo’s appeal to mothers and fathers across Nigeria is seen as a call to action, urging them to join forces in prayer to bring an end to the violence and insecurity plating the country.

“We must not sit idly by while our children are being kidnapped, our communities are being attacked, and our nation is being torn apart by violence,” Apostle Enajemo said. “We must rise up and pray, believing that God will intervene and bring peace to our land.”

The National Prayer Conference is expected to hold a special prayer session soon, focusing on peace and security in Nigeria. Slated to commence on Saturday December 6th, Venue: unity garden Maitama Fct Abuja Nigeria, Time: 8am.