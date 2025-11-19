November 19, 2025
Photo Gallery

Book on Stress in a Distressed Nation written by Ezeifedi Ugonna held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo

From left… Coordinator Missionary Childhood Association of Catholic Church, Sis. Doris Gail; Director Catholic Lay Apostolate, Lagos Archdiocese, Fr. Oscar John Obil; Chairman of the Occasion, Barr. Cyril Oghaego, Representative of the Archbishop of Lagos, Msgr. Anthony Obanla; Apostle Paul Umeaku; Mr.  Onyeama Ezeifedi;M r. Theo Ezeifedi; Mr. Umeh F. Nikolas, during the Launching of Book on  Stress in a Distressed Nation by Ezeifedi Ugonna, held in Lagos on Saturday, 15/11/2025.

From left… Mr Michael Adesina, Mrs Tobili Rita and Mr Esobi Ikechukwu.

From left… Chairman Ikeja Denary Lady Council, Aloysius Olafusi; Chairman Ikorodu Denary Laity Council, Mrs Ngoka Simon Peter and Anosike Hyacinth.

From left: Author of the Book, Mr Ezeifedi Ugonna Julius; Barr. Femi Falana (SAN) and Apostle Paul Umeaku.

From right to left… Peter Nwanze, President, Lagos Archdiocese Catholic Men Organization, Kingsley Ekwem, coordinating Missionary Childhood Association, Sr Doris Gabi and President CYON Lagos Archdiocese, Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe, during the Launching of Book on  Stress in a Distressed Nation by Ezeifedi Ugonna, held in Lagos on Saturday, 15/11/2025… Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

