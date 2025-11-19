As FG drops teaching of indigenous languages, Prof Wapmut says training Nigerian teachers in Mandarin language key to boosting Nigeria-China economic ties

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

A renowned scholar, Professor Sharkdam Wapmuk, has advocated for thorough and intensive training for Nigerian teachers on ‘Mandarin-Chinese language to boost Nigeria-China economic relations.

Professor Wapmuk, who holds a degree from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, acknowledged the Chinese have studied Nigerian culture thoroughly, including languages and several African languages. “That is one of the reasons they have been able to make serious inroads in Nigeria and across Africa.”

He made the clarion call on Tuesday during a one-day seminar on advancing knowledge exchange: bridging Africa-China dialogue through scholarly exchange, held at the University of Jos, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, IPCR, under the Federal ministry of foreign affairs

The interface which brought together academia, policy makers, and journalists, focused on strategies for the promotion and dissemination of the contemporary world Nigeria magazine.

Appreciating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bold initiative towards adopting Mandarin language earlier, Prof. Wapmuk said that, it is one thing to make policy and implementation is another.”Where are the teachers? Have we trained enough Mandarin teachers to take up the job?”

“It’s a common reaction we get every now and then when the issue of learning Mandarin or Chinese comes up. People’s reactions tend to be negative.

Now, when we look at the global scenario — the changes taking place within the international system — you’ll agree with me that China is a rising power. With each epoch or shift in the global system, the emergence of a major power means countries will rush to engage that power. If that is so, why not ensure that we are also prepared for that engagement?

“As underscored in the lecture, language barrier is one of the major issues countries face when engaging one another. So to me, we are even late in learning the language. We should have learned it long ago.

“What I’m saying is that China has emerged as a power to reckon with, hence the need for us to meet them not only halfway but to take our rightful place at the table. And language is a key tool for that engagement.But the key issue now is that we must move quickly to train teachers in this regard.”

Director General IPCR, Dr. Joseph Ochegwu revealed, the relationship between Nigeria, Africa and China is one of the most consequential of the 21st century. Characterized by deep historical roots, rapidly expanding diplomatic, economic ties, and growing people-to-people connections, “this partnership holds immense potential for shaping a more prosperous, stable, and equitable future, not just for our continent, but for the world.”

According to Ochegwu who was been represented by IPCR director of finance and account, Mr. Sunday Daji stated that, itt is also a timely opportunity to align this effort with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 4Ds Policy Doctrine and the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Under the 4Ds—Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora—Nigeria is repositioning itself on the global stage. These principles are not only strategic priorities; they are reflections of our national identity and our aspirations.

“Contemporary World provides a unique space for dialogue between nations with different political systems, and supports initiatives for sustainable growth, local innovation, and people-to-people connectivity. The increasing role of Nigerian professionals and intellectuals abroad, calls for platforms that bridge domestic and global perspectives.”

The commissioner Plateau State ministry of information and communication, Rt. Hon. Joyce Ramnap represented by the permanent secretary, Nanman Jonah emphasize that meaningful and sustainable collaboration does not emerge spontaneously as it requires deliberate and intentional governance support at all levels.

These includes; creating the enabling environment for collaboration, strengthening legal and institutional frameworks, providing financial support and incentive, fostering international partnership, promoting innovative and knowledge dissemination, enhancing public engagement and information flow, promoting peace, stability, and inclusion as well as leveraging academic collaboration for national renewal.

Coordinator of editorial team, contemporary world magazine, Dr. Olalekan Babatunde, said the magazine was established in November 18th, 2022, and they done five publications since inception.

Babatunde admit that it is important Africans — particularly Nigerians — wake up and begin to do research with Chinese on issues that concern the Global South, that concern Africa: development issues, poverty, health, climate change, AI, technology, and so on.

“We need to shed more light on these areas so that we will not be perpetually stuck under the narrative being pushed, maybe by the West or others.Africans must hold ourselves together, take research seriously, and begin to engage with China — begin to exchange with countries of the Global South.”