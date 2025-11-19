Army arrests 4 kidnappers in Edo

The 4 Brigade Command of the Nigerian Army, Benin City, Edo State has intensified its crackdown on kidnapping and related criminal activities along the Ahor and Uselu-Nahor axis of Uhunmwonde Local Government Area, leading to the arrest of four suspected kidnappers in a coordinated operation.

Speaking to newsmen while parading the suspects at the Brigade Headquarters in Benin City, the Operation Officer, Captain Victor Adebanjo Omotosho, said the troops conducted a “cordon and search operation” in both communities following rising concerns about persistent kidnapping incidents in the area.

According to him, the operation, carried out in the early hours of Sunday, November 16, 2025, resulted in the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of dangerous weapons.

Captain Omotosho said: “During the early hours of today, the troops of Headquarters 4 Brigade conducted cordon and search operations at Ahor and Uselunahor communities. Four suspects were arrested and some weapons recovered, which include one AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 magazine, a pump-action gun, and other items.”

He added that two vehicles — a Toyota Camry and a Toyota Highlander Jeep — were also seized during the operation, alongside other exhibits displayed during the parade.

Captain Omotosho noted that kidnapping activities along the affected corridors had become disturbing in recent months, but emphasized that the Brigade, in collaboration with other security agencies, has continued to make concerted efforts to curb the menace.

He described the latest arrests as “a positive development in the collective fight to rid Edo State of criminality.”

The four suspects, however, gave varying accounts of their arrest, denying involvement in kidnapping operations.

Frank Anthony, one of the suspects, said he was asleep when soldiers stormed the house where he was staying.

He claimed that he was only staying in the community because he could not afford accommodation in his hometown.

Another suspect, Endurance Egwasa from Ahor community, said he was at home with his partner when soldiers arrived unexpectedly.

For Sunday Alex, he alleged he had only attended a burial and decided to sleep at his family house in the village.

The fourth suspect, Stanley Osazuwa, who identified himself as a painter, said he had rented a room after attending a burial that ended late.

The Army reiterated that the operation was part of a broader strategy to dismantle criminal networks operating around Ahor, Uselu-Nahor, and neighbouring communities.

Security agencies in Edo State have intensified joint operations to restore safety along major highways and rural communities that have witnessed repeated criminal attacks.

The Brigade assured residents that similar operations would continue until kidnapping and other violent crimes are completely suppressed.

The Edo State Government has repeatedly expressed commitment to supporting military and security formations in ensuring peace and stability across the state.

The Army described Sunday’s development as a significant step toward achieving that goal.