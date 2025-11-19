November 19, 2025
Ebonyi decries incessant communal clashes emanating from poor management of mineral resources

Anambra Indigenes in Lagos, July –Dec birthday/end of the year meeting held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0124

L-r …Chief Host, Ide Anambra State, Chief Raphael  Eze Okoli; Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos, Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; Chairman, Ndieze Anambra in Lagos, Dr Tony Anosike; Ezeozioma, Ezeigbo Surulere, Eze .Dr. Jossy Egwuatu, woman Leader Anambra Indigenes in Lagos,  Chief (Mrs.)  Maureen Akpaneche, President of Golden Ladies, Hon Chief (Mrs) Ngozi Chinwuko,  during the Anambra Indigenes in Lagos July –December birthday / End of the year meeting .held in Lagos on I6/11/2025 .

L-r …Chief Lady Maryanne Okonkwo;  Barrister Edwin Udoagwa; Chief Host, Ide Anambra State, Chief Raphael  Eze Okoli; Founder/Chairman Anambra  Indigenes in Lagos, Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; Chairman, Ndieze Anambra in Lagos, Dr Tony Anosike; Ezeozioma, Ezeigbo Surulere, Eze .Dr. Jossy Egwuatu during the Anambra Indigenes in Lagos, July –December birthday / End of the year meeting.

L-r …Woman Leader, Anambra Indigenes in Lagos,  Chief (Mrs.)  Maureen Akpaneche; Chief (Mrs.) Nnenna Eluwa ; Ezeozioma , Ezeigbo Surulere, Eze .Dr. Jossy Egwuatu, President of Golden Ladies, Hon Chief (Mrs) Ngozi Chinwuko; Prof Oby Nwankwo; Rev Chris Nwanne and  Onowu Victor Samuel- Okpani.

L –r… Lolo Blessing Ezeh, Veronica Odumegwu and Hon Obinna Ugwu (Ohamadike I).

L-r… Onyinye Okoh, Dike Josephine and Amaka Dukor.

L-r… Nwadike Bertram, Dr Kestar Onor Nze Makwachukwu and  Barrister Ikechukwu Unegbe.

L-r … Barrister Edwin Udoagwa;  Woman Leader, Anambra Indigenes in Lagos,  Chief (Mrs.)  Maureen Akpaneche; Prof Oby Nwankwo; President of Golden Ladies, Hon Chief (Mrs) Ngozi Chinwuko. during the Anambra Indigenes in Lagos July –December birthday / End of the year meeting held in Lagos on I6/11/2025 …  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

