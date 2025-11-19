Anambra Indigenes in Lagos, July –Dec birthday/end of the year meeting held in Lagos

L-r …Chief Host, Ide Anambra State, Chief Raphael Eze Okoli; Founder/Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos, Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; Chairman, Ndieze Anambra in Lagos, Dr Tony Anosike; Ezeozioma, Ezeigbo Surulere, Eze .Dr. Jossy Egwuatu, woman Leader Anambra Indigenes in Lagos, Chief (Mrs.) Maureen Akpaneche, President of Golden Ladies, Hon Chief (Mrs) Ngozi Chinwuko, during the Anambra Indigenes in Lagos July –December birthday / End of the year meeting .held in Lagos on I6/11/2025 .

L-r …Chief Lady Maryanne Okonkwo; Barrister Edwin Udoagwa; Chief Host, Ide Anambra State, Chief Raphael Eze Okoli; Founder/Chairman Anambra Indigenes in Lagos, Prince Andy Moore Ezejioha; Chairman, Ndieze Anambra in Lagos, Dr Tony Anosike; Ezeozioma, Ezeigbo Surulere, Eze .Dr. Jossy Egwuatu during the Anambra Indigenes in Lagos, July –December birthday / End of the year meeting.

L-r …Woman Leader, Anambra Indigenes in Lagos, Chief (Mrs.) Maureen Akpaneche; Chief (Mrs.) Nnenna Eluwa ; Ezeozioma , Ezeigbo Surulere, Eze .Dr. Jossy Egwuatu, President of Golden Ladies, Hon Chief (Mrs) Ngozi Chinwuko; Prof Oby Nwankwo; Rev Chris Nwanne and Onowu Victor Samuel- Okpani.

L –r… Lolo Blessing Ezeh, Veronica Odumegwu and Hon Obinna Ugwu (Ohamadike I).

L-r… Onyinye Okoh, Dike Josephine and Amaka Dukor.

L-r… Nwadike Bertram, Dr Kestar Onor Nze Makwachukwu and Barrister Ikechukwu Unegbe.

L-r … Barrister Edwin Udoagwa; Woman Leader, Anambra Indigenes in Lagos, Chief (Mrs.) Maureen Akpaneche; Prof Oby Nwankwo; President of Golden Ladies, Hon Chief (Mrs) Ngozi Chinwuko. during the Anambra Indigenes in Lagos July –December birthday / End of the year meeting held in Lagos on I6/11/2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.