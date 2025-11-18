Seplat Energy Takes Media Workshop to Imo State, Empowers 25 Journalists

Seplat Energy Plc, leading Nigeria indigenous energy company, has continued its tradition of empowering the media with knowledge and tools for professional growth through a two-day capacity-building workshop for journalists in Imo State. The training, held in Owerri, brought together 25 journalists from both print and electronic media across the state for an intensive learning experience designed to enhance communication, writing, and digital storytelling skills.

In his opening remarks on behalf of the Director, External Affairs & Social Performance, Chioma Afe; the Manager Corporate Communications, Stanley Opara, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to nurturing media partnerships that promote transparency, accountability, and national development. He emphasized Seplat Energy’s role in supporting journalists to adapt to the fast-evolving digital and technological landscape.

“We consider excellence as cardinal in everything we do. The critical role of the media in shaping narratives and culture makes it very important to embed global best practice in its delivery. This is what we need to drive development in Nigeria, and Seplat Energy is well aligned on this,” Opara said.

The Base Manager, Eastern Assets, Mr. Emmanuel Otokhine, encouraged journalists to make the most of the robust training and capacity-building opportunity, advising them to remain spontaneous, adaptable, and open to exploring career prospects that leverage their transferable skills.

The workshop featured insightful sessions led by Dr. Solomon Avbioroko, who explored the psychology of communication, professional interaction, and the importance of self-awareness in journalism. Participants engaged in interactive exercises and assessments that deepened their understanding of effective storytelling and newsroom productivity.

Media expert Mr. Nnamdi Uwaemulem facilitated practical modules on report writing and mobile video journalism (MOJO), introducing participants to the art of creating impactful stories using smartphones, from framing and lighting to mobile editing. His second session, Media Transformation and Emerging Opportunities, examined how digital disruption is reshaping the industry and opened participants’ eyes to new opportunities in media entrepreneurship and content creation.

Another facilitator, Mr. Abiola Adedeji, guided participants through Understanding Digital Marketing and Social Media Strategy, highlighting how data-driven storytelling and analytics can amplify journalistic impact across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Participants described the experience as both practical and transformative, commending Seplat Energy for its sustained investment in human capital development. The company’s initiative once again underscores its belief that skilled and informed media remains critical to driving sustainable national development and shaping positive public discourse.

