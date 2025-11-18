NUJ FCT pushes for Secretariat completion as FCDA reviews infrastructure demands

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, on Monday renewed its call for the completion of its Secretariat and for stronger professional infrastructure to support journalists in the FCT.

This came during a strategic meeting with the executive management of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) in Abuja.

Led by Comrade Grace Ike, the union’s first female chairman in its 41-year history, the delegation emphasised the urgent need to complete the long-abandoned NUJ FCT Secretariat and to allocate mass housing for journalists.

Comrade Ike stressed that the appeal was about more than buildings, highlighting the crucial role journalists play in defending democracy and holding institutions accountable.

“We are frontline agents of democracy, accountability, and development,” she said, adding that proper infrastructure would greatly improve journalists’ ability to fulfil their national duties.

During the meeting, the NUJ FCT Council highlighted three key priorities: Completion of the NUJ FCT Secretariat, a modern training and mentorship hub for media professionals, and Mass housing allocation for journalists in the FCT.

The Council explained that a fully equipped Secretariat would serve as a professional hub for capacity-building, collaboration, and media development across the capital.

Responding, the Executive Secretary of FCDA, Engr. Richard Yonana Dauda, acknowledged the importance of the requests but noted that infrastructure decisions involve several layers of approval.

One senior FCDA official explained that project selection is a detailed process carried out throughout the year by multiple committees under the minister’s supervision. “It’s not something one person does the whole year,” the official said, pointing out the difficulty of managing many competing infrastructure needs across the FCT.

The Executive Secretary also admitted that funding remains a serious challenge. “The needs are so much… funds are a very critical factor,” he stated.

Although no immediate approvals were given, the discussion ended with a clear next step.

Engr. Dauda advised that the Director of Public Buildings would conduct an on-site assessment of the NUJ Secretariat, a move the union sees as a positive step towards renewed progress.

The NUJ representatives welcomed the proposal and pledged to follow the required procedures while maintaining constructive engagement with the FCDA.

While the session ended without firm commitments, it strengthened a growing spirit of collaboration between journalists and city development authorities.

With a woman now leading the NUJ FCT, the meeting also reflected a wider shift in Nigeria’s professional environment, one that values inclusiveness and dialogue.

For the NUJ FCT Council, the journey ahead may demand patience and persistent advocacy. But Monday’s engagement marks a meaningful step in their long-standing effort to secure a functional Secretariat and housing support for journalists serving the nation’s capital.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2