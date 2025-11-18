NLNG Clinches Third FIRS Most Compliant Taxpayer Award

NLNG has been recognised once again as the Most Compliant Taxpayer in corporate Nigeria by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), marking yet another year in which the Company has set the standard for responsible tax behaviour.

The award comes under the FIRS Compliant Taxpayer Award and Recognition Programme, an initiative of the Taxpayer Services Department (TPSD), aimed at acknowledging organisations that demonstrate outstanding diligence in meeting their tax obligations.

This year’s honour follows NLNG’s receipt of the same award in 2024, reinforcing the Company’s long-standing record of exemplary compliance. It also adds to the Company’s earlier recognition as the Most Supportive Taxpayer in 2021, when NLNG was celebrated for its role in helping FIRS exceed its revenue collection targets.

FIRS, in a statement, lauded NLNG for its consistent record of tax compliance, noting that the Company’s transparency sets a benchmark for others and contributes meaningfully to national revenue and economic development.

The award was received on behalf of the Company representatives, which included Anne-Marie Palmer Ikuku, NLNG’s Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs; Ibukun Oni, Head Tax Planning and Strategy; and Iwokiri Aprioku, Head Public Relations, at the FIRS Day at the 2025 LCCI Lagos International Trade Fair.

Speaking on the announcement, NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Philip Mshelbila, noted that the award reflects the Company’s long-standing culture of responsibility and its commitment to maintaining the highest levels of fiscal discipline.

“This recognition from the Federal Inland Revenue Service is deeply appreciated. It reflects the collective effort of our people, our Board, management and employees who remain committed to the highest standards of compliance and accountability. We take pride in contributing our fair share to national development, and we will continue to uphold practices that support Nigeria’s economic progress.”

Mshelbila further noted that tax compliance remains a core part of NLNG’s values and its aspiration to be a globally competitive energy company driven by integrity, responsibility and sustainable impact.