November 18, 2025
Photo Gallery

New Covenant Anglican Church annual adult harvest thanksgiving held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo059

From left… Guest, Engr. John O. Charles; Mr. Meyer Chilete’; Engr. Mrs. Franca Ngini, Host Parish  Priest, New Covenant Anglican Church, Ajah, The Venerable Chijioke G. Ezeanya, Curate, The Rev’d David O. Oloye, Chairman of the Occasion, Sir David Ogwo, Speaker, Evang. Ernest Ewuzie;  Dr Samuel Odims; Mr. Joseph Okwuosa, during the 2025 Adult Harvest and Thanksgiving Service by New Covenant Anglican Church at Ajah, Lagos, on Sunday 16/11/2025.

L-r …Host Parish  Priest, New Covenant Anglican Church, Ajah, the Venerable Chijioke G. Ezeanya, with the Special guest of honour, Engr. Mrs. Franca Ngini.

From 2nd left … Guest of Honour, Engr  Mrs  Franca Ngini, wife of the Parish Priest, Mrs. Annunciata Ezeanya and others.

L-r …  Cross Section of Men worshipers praising God during the thanksgiving.

Host, Parish Priest, New Covenant Anglican Church, Ajah, The Venerable Chijioke G. Ezeanya, with his wife, Mrs. Annunciata Ezeanya.

Cross-section of the Women Worshippers Praising God during the Thanksgiving.

Guest, Engr. John O. Charles; Mr. Meyer Chilete’; Engr. Mrs. Franca Ngini, Host Parish  Priest, New Covenant Anglican Church, Ajah, The Venerable Chijioke G. Ezeanya;  Curate, The Rev’d David O. Oloye; Chairman of the Occasion, Sir David Ogwo;  Speaker, Evang. Ernest Ewuzie, Dr Samuel Odims, and Mr. Joseph Okwuosa, cutting the cake during Thanksgiving.

Cross Section of the Worshippers Praising God, during the 2025 Adult Harvest and Thanksgiving Service by New Covenant Anglican Church at Ajah Lekki on ‘the harvest of his divine presence ‘held at Addo road in Lagos on Sunday 16/11/2025.Coutesy …  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

