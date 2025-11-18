MASSOB accuses presidency of sponsored campaigns to deny Christian killings

… urges US to impose tougher sanctions

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafran, MASSOB, otherwise called Biafran Independent Movement, BIM, on Wednesday, accused the presidency of sponsored campaigns to deny Christian killings across northern cities of Nigeria, particularly in Taraba, Borno, Plateau, Nassarawa, Benue, and Kaduna states.

İn a press release signed by MASSOB’s Director of Information/Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to BİM, Mazi Chris Mocha, the movement accused Nigerian presidency of spending billions of the taxpayers money to lobby politicians and Christian leaders, to deny the glaring naked truth.

“You can not because of money or position in order to get favour deny that Christians are being killed in their large numbers on daily basis even inside their places of worship.

“While MASSOB acknowledges the fact that God Almighty has started using United States lawmakers to hear our pain, expose and unravel the naked but ‘hidden truth’ the group expresses satisfaction with Donald Trump administration’s wake up call in rescuing the persecuted Christians in Nigeria.

“The non-violent freedom-fighting organization advises Washington never to bow to pressure from Abuja to deny or cover up the ongoing killings targeted at Christian communities.

We are urging US President, Donald Trump to impose tougher sanctions on Nigeria by dividing the country into six Republics of which Biafra is one, to end insecurity in the ‘disgraced’ country,” the movement pleaded.

