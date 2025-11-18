Kicking Off the FIFA World Cup 2026™: Sandisk Celebrates with Officially Licensed Products to Capture and Preserve Football History

Sandisk has kicked off the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with the launch of its collection of officially licensed products a few days ago. Purpose-built for what’s set to be one of the most content-rich sporting events in history, the SANDISK® Official Licensed Product Collection for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ empowers fans, creators, and professionals alike to capture, preserve, and relive the most iconic moments from the world’s biggest stage in sports.

Blending heritage with innovation, the design-led products honor host nations and iconic moments through whistle-inspired USB-C™ drives to SSDs in tournament colors and pro-level memory cards to capture history-making moments. Each product proudly bears official FIFA World Cup 2026™ licensing marks and host nation-inspired details, making them authentic pieces of football history.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to be one of the most captured, recorded, and shared sporting event in human history. Sandisk is proud to play a part in ensuring no moment is missed,” said Janet Allgaier, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at Sandisk. “With our officially licensed products, we’re equipping the world’s most passionate fans and creators with the tools to preserve their own piece of football history.”

The SANDISK® Official Licensed Product Collection for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ includes: the whistle-inspired SANDISK® USB-C™ Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition, the SANDISK® Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition, the SANDISK® CFexpress™ Type B Card FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition, and the SANDISK® SD UHS-II Card FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition. The one-of-a-kind whistle-inspired USB-C flash drives will be available in global and host-nation editions for the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while a premium SANDISK® USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026™ Gold Edition will be released in early 2026. Each product is designed to deliver professional performance while serving as a commemorative piece of the tournament.

Key features across the products include:

Instant Transfers: The whistle-inspired SANDISK® USB-C™ Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition makes it easy to offload files from devices quickly and manage content on the go, keeping up with fans and creators everywhere.

SSD Excellence: The SANDISK® Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition offers up to 1TB* of storage for fast, reliable computer backups and file transfers.

8K Excellence: The SANDISK® CFexpress™ Type B Card FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition and SANDISK® SD UHS-II Card FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition are engineered for 4K and 8K video1 recording and lightning-fast burst photography, enabling professionals to capture the moments that matter most.

Tournament Durability: Built to withstand the passion of creators, fans, and professionals alike, whether capturing final match footage or journeying stadium-to-stadium.

The SANDISK® Official Licensed Product Collection for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ became available worldwide at select retailers starting late October for pre-order or to be notified once available. The SANDISK® USB-C™ Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition will be available in 64GB and 128GB. The SANDISK® Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition will be available in 1TB. SANDISK® CFexpress™ Type B Card FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition will be available in 256GB. The SANDISK® SD UHS-II Card FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition will be available in 128GB. The SANDISK® USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026™ Gold Edition will be available in 2026, and pricing will be announced at the time of launch.