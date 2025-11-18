Kebbi school abduction: COAS orders troops to intensify rescue operation

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu has directed troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA to intensify efforts in securing the release of students abducted from school in Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that suspected bandits had on Monday abducted 25 students from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) Maga, Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area.

The bandits also killed the vice principal of the school during the attack.

The Media Information Officer, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Capt. David Adewusi, in a statement on Tuesday, said the COAS gave the directive during an operational tour to the state on Monday.

Addressing frontline commanders and troops, Shaibu charged them to conduct intelligence-driven operations and maintain relentless day-and-night pursuit of the abductors.

He said “we must find these children. Act decisively and professionally on all intelligence. Success is not optional.”

The COAS also engaged local vigilance groups and hunters, describing them as critical partners in the operation.

He urged them to leverage their knowledge of the terrain in collaboration with troops to locate and neutralise criminal elements.

“Together, we will restore peace and ensure children can attend school safely,” he added.

During a condolence visit to the Traditional Ruler of Danko, Alhaji Abubakar Allaje, and the Principal of GGCSS Maga, Hajiya Rabi Magaji, the COAS assured them of the military’s unwavering commitment to rescuing the abducted students unharmed.

He enjoined troops to remain resilient and professional, urging them to act within the rules of engagement while remaining responsive, disciplined, and resolute in restoring peace to Kebbi State and surrounding areas.

