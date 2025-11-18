Julius Berger elevates technology learning, donates robotics laboratory to Abuja school

Students of GSS Gwarinpa, Abuja exploring the new robotic laboratory equipment donated

by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC during the CSR event, last week.

Leading construction engineering company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, weekend, demonstrated its commitment to supporting education and community development through its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, initiative by donating a fully equipped Robotics Laboratory to Government Secondary School, GSS, Gwarinpa, Life Camp in the Federal Capital Territory.

The new laboratory, stocked with robotics kits, computers, and hands-on learning materials, is designed to give students the opportunity to explore practical tech concepts and build essential problem-solving skills.

During the handover ceremony at GSS Gwarinpa Life Camp, the school environment was filled with excitement as students and staff explored the new robotics facility.

Project Coordinator for Region Central and North at Julius Berger, Engr. Dr. Amodu Ismaila, expressed appreciation for the warm relationship between the company and the Gwarinpa community.

He noted that the school environment has become more comfortable and conducive for learning.

According to him, Gwarinpa Secondary School has long been a neighbour to the company’s camp, and over the years, the school has continued to educate their children as well as other students in the area.

Dr. Ismaila said that the company as a good corporate citizen, has had to be contracted to execute many projects in the area adding that through these various projects, Julius Berger remains both a good neighbour and a committed partner to the communities it serves.

Engr. Dr. Amodu Ismaila explained that, in selecting GSS the school as the starting point for the initiative, is to kick start the project. Adding that the Managing Director was strongly in support of the CSR activity at GSS, Gwarinpa.

Ismaila stressed that ICT forms the backbone of modern development, enabling a wide range of possibilities, from digital learning to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

He added that once ICT facilities are in place, all that is required is continuous upgrading of smart classrooms and steady progress from there.

The School Principal, Abubakar Ajayi, expressed his gratitude to the company for its continuous and sustained contribution to the growth of the school.

He continued: “let me end it by saying that what you have done is a motivation for other organisations to copy. It is a good example. Since Julius Berger is close to me, you are about the only person or organisation I can easily run to. We will be coming back, from time to time. Before I came here, when I took over the school, I saw the set of student furniture that Julius Berger donated, very beautiful and durable. We hope that this partnership will continue”.

Members of Julius Berger’s delegation to the event also spent time interacting with the students, talking about the importance of learning basic technology skills and encouraging them to make good use of the new laboratory amidst a clear sense of excitement as students explored the equipment.

The donation of the robotics laboratory goes beyond providing physical tools. It represents a strong investment in young people and their potential. By supporting initiatives like this, Julius Berger continues to play an important role in developing the next generation of curious thinkers and problem-solvers.

Also, through actions like these, the company is reaffirming its commitment to community growth and its belief that empowering students today helps build a brighter, stronger Nigeria tomorrow.

Over the years, Julius Berger has consistently used its CSR efforts to contribute meaningfully to communities across the country. The company’s belief in “building beyond infrastructure” continues to guide its interventions, ensuring that its impact is felt not only in construction sites but also in classrooms, homes, and public institutions. By supporting education, the company reinforces the idea that true development begins with empowering people.

